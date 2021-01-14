Welcome back to the Lake, Kelsey Hans!
Former Edina girls soccer assistant coach, who led Blake School's varsity program the last two years, has been hired as the head coach for Minnetonka girls soccer.
Hans replaces Jeff Hopkins, who led the Skippers for 13 seasons, including two state championships. He stepped down in November for health and family reasons.
According to a release from Minnetonka Public Schools, Hans brings more than 12 years of experience as a soccer coach and sports program director. At Blake School, she led her team to a section championship and a third-place state finish. She also currently serves as the Girls’ Director of Coaching for Minneapolis United Soccer Club.
"Kelsey is an impressive, motivating leader who will be an inspiring and encouraging mentor for our girls soccer team," Ted Schultz, Minnetonka's Activities and Athletics Director, said. "She brings rich experience of soccer knowledge and coaching experience, and she is tremendous at connecting and building relationships with her teams all while being a fierce competitor. I believe her passion for excellence, as well as her collaborative and supportive approach to coaching, will make her an outstanding fit here at MHS."
Hans has worked with Tonka United, Minnesota Thunder Academy and spent six seasons as Edina High School’s assistant girls’ varsity soccer coach. She has also held coaching positions with the Minnesota Olympic Development Program, and with soccer programs in California and in South Africa.
"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the Skippers program," said Hans of her new role. "Minnetonka has a strong history of highly competitive soccer, and I look forward to continuing that legacy of success, in addition to my commitment towards the overall development of our student-athletes. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get started!"
Hans won the Minnesota Ms. Soccer Award and Metro Player of the Year award in 2003 while leading Lakeville High School to multiple state tournament berths. Hans resides in Minneapolis with her two daughters, Sydney (5) and Emerson (2).
A virtual player and parent meet and greet is planned for Friday, Jan. 22 from 12:15-12:45pm. More information will be forthcoming to soccer families.