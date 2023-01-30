Seventeen games into the season, and the Chaska Hawks are continuing their winning ways.
At 16-1 overall with an unblemished record early in Metro West Conference play, Chaska looks to be on the right track toward a fourth-consecutive conference championship and possibly a trip back to the Class 4A state tournament after winning it all in 2020-21.
A significant factor in the Hawks’ success has been the leadership from their three senior captains in Kennedy Sanders, Anna Lenzen and Ashley Schuelke. Powered by their offense on the court and their friendship off of it, Sanders, Lenzen and Schuelke are continuing the long-established success of the Chaska program and have their sights set on more with five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The trio leads a Hawks’ offense that averages 72.5 points per game, fourth among teams that have played at least 17 games. Sanders is one of the state’s top scorers at 21.8 points per game, followed by Lenzen at 12.5 and Schuelke at 9.4. Despite a slower start against rival Chanhassen Jan. 20, the fast-paced, transition offense was in full display in the win.
This is the third season Sanders, Lenzen and Schuelke have played together on the varsity level. Sanders was on the roster as an eighth-grader, joined by Schuelke as a freshman and Lenzen as a sophomore.
“Since we have had a couple years together, you kind of get to know what people are going to do on the court more and you can read people better so that makes it a lot easier,” Lenzen said.
The chemistry has been built from spending hours and hours with each other, not just in the gym, but at dinners the night before a game, out to eat after a win, or just spending time as friends, not just teammates.
“We spend everyday together, Monday through Saturday, so we definitely get to know each other and hang out all the time at school too,” Schuelke said.
The seniors have also become accustomed to winning consistently, with not only the Class 4A state championship in 2020-21, but a 31-1 conference record thus far when all three have been a part of the varsity roster. Chaska is currently atop the standings at 6-0 with eight conference games left.
After a challenging 97-70 loss to St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 16, Chaska has won 11 consecutive games. The win streak has propelled them to the No. 2 spot in the Class 4A rankings, and Sanders acknowledged that the game could be an inflection point for the Hawks.
“I feel like it was definitely a wake-up call to work harder in practice and know that we have a lot of areas to improve and when we’re coming into games being confident and taking it to them right away instead of playing off their pressure,” Sanders said.
Earlier in the fall, the three saw their efforts playing basketball pay off, as they sat at a table with other Chaska senior athletes and signed letters of intent to continue playing sports at the collegiate level. Sanders will play at the Division I level as she is committed to Colorado.
Lenzen and Schuelke will likely be seeing each other often, but instead as opponents, with Lenzen committed to University of Mary and Schuelke playing at Concordia University in St. Paul, both in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The two both have scouting reports ready on each other, as Schuelke said Lenzen can pull up off the dribble and is aggressive on rebounds while Lenzen called Schuelke the ‘motor of the team’ and knows she has the ability to knock down significant shots during the game.
The road back to the Class 4A state tournament will be filled with some tough section 2AAAA foes. Minnetonka (No. 7) and Eden Prairie (No. 8) are both ranked in the top 10, and Shakopee is the defending section champion. While they are focused on the goal of winning the section and competing for the state title now, the season’s end is definite, and the three know it will take time to get adjusted to playing without each other.
“We’ve gotten so close that when we see each other succeed, it’s really fun, so that’s going to be sad to have to watch them do it at a different place,” Sanders said.