The evening of Dec. 29 at Park Center High School was significant all around for the Chaska girls basketball team.
Not only did the Hawks knock off section rival Eden Prairie 72-63, but senior Kennedy Sanders passed Courtney Boylan’s 454 assists to claim the program’s assist record.
Sanders' record-breaker came near the end of the first half as Chaska was pulling away with a seven-point lead. After breaking the record, action briefly paused as the public address announcer recognized the five-year starter on her accomplishment. Sanders said she knew she was close to the record coming into the season but did not know exactly how close.
Throughout her time on the varsity, Sanders has been a top scorer, as well, averaging 22.7 points per game this season. However, Sanders said she enjoys dishing out a clean pass to a teammate for a basket much more than making a crisp three-pointer.
“It’s just exciting when you get to share a moment with them when I get to pass it to them and they make the shot and being able to high-five after and celebrate together,” Sanders said. “It’s just not all about myself; it’s about my teammates and it shows that we’ve been practicing and playing together. It’s more fun.”
After the win, head coach Tara Seifert talked about Sanders’ accomplishment and what she means to the program.
“Kennedy has been a solid point guard at Chaska for five seasons. She is a dynamic guard that causes teams to focus on her, which in turn gives her teammates open looks to score,” Seifert said. “She does a great job finding open teammates.”
Reaching the milestone on the Hawks’ home floor would have been a special moment, but Sanders said doing it while beating the No. 3 team in Class 4A on a neutral court was pretty special, too.
“It was really nice, especially since we won this game. It was good since it’s a section game and we’ve had a lot of hard games against [Eden Prairie]. They’re a good team, so it’s good to pull out a win, especially here,” Sanders said.
Chaska weathered a few different storms throughout the game to come away with the victory. The Hawks trailed the Eagles about 10 minutes into the game until Sanders scored on a breakaway layup to tie the game at 17.
Senior Anna Lenzen connected on two timely shots from behind the arc to power Chaska to a 34-27 halftime lead. Eden Prairie opened the second half on a 9-2 scoring run, but Lenzen got the Hawks’ offense going again with another three. Lenzen finished with 16 points.
With under nine minutes to play, Chaska forced an Eden Prairie timeout after some key baskets from senior Kylie Silus. The Eagles cut the Hawks’ lead to two, but Chaska pulled away and won the game at the free-throw line in the final minutes.
“We’ve been working on coming out strong in the first half and I think we did that both in the first half and then the start of the second half. So it’s good to see what we’ve been working on has paid off,” Sanders said.
Prior to the win, Chaska also dominated Owatonna 73-34 Dec. 28. Sanders and Lenzen led the way offensively for the team with 23 and 14 points, respectively.
Chaska returns home for two games after the holiday season, hosting Andover Jan. 3 and Farmington Jan. 6. The Hawks’ first Metro West Conference game is Jan. 10 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The senior guard still has 14 games to add to the record, not including postseason games.