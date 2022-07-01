Kevin Lungay wants to make Chaska girls tennis “electric.”
As a former student at Gustavus Adolphus College, Lungay remembers the roars from parents, students and fans at the Swanson Tennis Center, similar to team sports like football or volleyball. As the Hawks’ new head coach, he wants to instill a team atmosphere around the girls tennis program starting this fall.
“I want to make sure we treat opponents with respect, but we can also bring a ton of energy and make tennis fun,” Lungay said.
This will be Lungay’s sixth season coaching the girls program, as he spent the previous five as the junior varsity coach. He also has helped coach the boys team in the spring for the past two seasons.
Lungay is a former Chaska tennis player himself, playing competitively for the first time as a freshman on the junior varsity team. He grew up hitting with his father, but never formally competed until high school.
“When I think of tennis and myself, I think I’m the type of competitive person where I want to be competitive with myself as a player and not as focused on the results against an opponent,” Lungay said. “For me I just wanted to see growth in myself.”
Now as the head coach, he wants the team to be competitive against other conference opponents, while also tapping into the individual aspect of the game. Lungay is excited to use this coaching position as an opportunity to introduce the lifelong sport to more people and give back to the community by getting more people out on the tennis courts in the area.
“Seeing players grow and experience tennis is something I love. It is a sport I’m really passionate about. Being a tennis player and a resident, this is a good way to give back to the youth and community today,” Lungay said.
He graduated from Chaska High School in 2013 and then went on to play for the co-ed club tennis team while studying at Gustavus. While at Gustavus, Lungay also began his coaching journey in 2015 working with a nonprofit Tennis and Life Camps at Gustavus.
When Lungay heard from former head coach Amrik Donkena that he was resigning, he was unsure if he would throw his name in the ring for the coaching position or remain the junior varsity coach. Lungay did not know if he had the skill set he saw as necessary to be a head coach, but after talking with peers from other schools in the area, Lungay felt ready to move forward in the hiring process.
“[Donkena’s] willingness to have me as a main person for the position and the support from my peers, that’s what encouraged me to apply for it,” Lungay said. “I was thrilled, felt humbled and now I’m happy to be in the spot where I can help serve the community more.”
With the weeks winding down to the start of the season, Lungay is excited to build the energy in the program. The Hawks’ first tennis match is 4:16 p.m. Aug. 30 at 4:15 in Waconia.
“I want to make sure that the players have a community they can fall back on and feel like they are a part of something. It is really crucial in youth sports where they are welcomed with open arms and they want to be there,” Lungay said.