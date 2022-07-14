As a middle-schooler in Wisconsin, Kyle Zygarlicke’s go-to sport was basketball. But when he was roped into volunteering for a cross country meet in seventh grade, he discovered another sport he might be interested in trying.
“As I saw runners almost collapsing near the finish line, something inside me said that it actually looks fun,” Zygarlicke said. “I always say that runners are a different breed of people, and I was instantly hooked after my first few meets in seventh grade. The drive to individually get better every day, at every meet keeps you going.”
That experience in seventh grade was one of the first moments in Zygarlicke’s running journey and has led him to being named the boys’ and girls’ cross country head coach at Chanhassen. He ran at Marshfield High School in Wisconsin before spending a season competing at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Injuries kept him from competing much longer, but that was when he first began coaching.
Prior to his time with the Storm, Zygarlicke was the head coach of the Chaska girls track and field team starting in 2011 and the cross country team beginning in 2012. After admiring the Chanhassen program as an opponent, he joined the Storm as an assistant coach in 2020.
In the fall of 2021, former boys cross country coach Andy Powell let coaches within the program know he was considering leaving and told Zygarlicke he could be a good fit for the position. Zygarlicke was excited by the idea of getting back into head coaching and getting to work with former girls head coach Anita Woodrow. Come May, Woodrow was named the new athletic director at Chaska High School and Zygarlicke was unsure what coaching the program would look like.
“I knew I would still apply for the boys’ position, but when I found out she was leaving I was a little nervous,” Zygarlicke said. “I worked with Anita and coached against her and admired her work organization and commitment. When the job opened up, I was apprehensive that I hadn’t been a part of the program that long.”
"But I do have the passion to see kids do their best; it seemed like a no-brainer,” Zygarlicke said.
For a school the size of Chanhassen, it is somewhat atypical for there to be one head coach who oversees both the boys and girls cross country teams. Zygarlicke said he knows of some schools where the boys team will have completely different practice and meet schedules than the girls team. However, Chanhassen has historically had both teams train together and go to the same meets.
“I think in that sense it won’t be a juggling act to lead both teams,” Zygarlicke said. “I think I can give my all to both teams.”
While training and meet scheduling will be fairly similar to what the program is used to, one of the main challenges Zygarlicke anticipates is being the main point of contact for athletes and parents.
“I will definitely be leaning on the great coaching staff to help me,” Zygarlicke said. “It will be a challenge making sure everyone sees me as available and getting to know everyone on the team.”
Nevertheless, he plans to continue the program’s tradition of teamwork and camaraderie.
“The willingness to run for each other and not just for ourselves, I want to keep that strong team feeling alive,” Zygarlicke said.
The Storm will begin practice Aug. 15 and will run in the first meet of the season Sept. 1 at the Shakopee Invitational. Zygarlicke, however, was excited to get to work immediately so he could ‘hit the ground running’ in the fall.
No pun intended, right?
“I didn’t think of that until right after I said it, so maybe not,” Zygarlicke said with a chuckle.