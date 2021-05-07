Edina's defense was suffocating. Chanhassen, unable to find shooting lanes, showed their youth, forcing passes, turnovers were the result.
A 2-2 game after 12 minutes in a match-up of the third- and fourth-ranked boys lacrosse teams in the state, Edina outscored the Storm 5-1 over the next two quarters, allowing just four shots on goal in that stretch, in a 9-5 final on May 6.
Coming off a double-overtime win over No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret two days earlier, Chanhassen, despite winning 13-of-19 face-offs, was out-possessioned 2-to-1 by the Hornets.
Edina got the bounces on a pair of goals, scoring in transition twice as well in the middle quarters, including a tally with 6.7 seconds left in the first half.
Hornets goaltender Sawyer Anderson went coast-to-coast for a goal to begin the fourth quarter, an 8-3 lead.
John Dahl, Brady Grandstaff and Tyr Christianson each had a goal and assist, while Daxton Bush and Carter Van Holland also found the net for the Storm. Dylan Kendrick won 12-of-18 face-off attempts with Tanner Johnson picking up six ground balls on defense.
Channing Schmidt and Charlie Gustafson each scored twice for the Hornets, which outshot Chanhassen 26-14. Grant Penttinen made 17 saves for the Storm.
It was the first loss in seven matches for Chanhassen, which is at No. 5 Prior Lake at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.
GIRLS: Chanhassen 17, Eden Prairie 6
Going back the last decade, there's been no program that has won as many girls lacrosse games as Eden Prairie. The Eagles have played in 12 of the 13 all-time state championship games, winning five titles.
Chanhassen, though, showed May 6 there is a changing of the guards in Section 2; doing something no team in the state of Minnesota has ever done on the Eagles.
Win by double digits over Eden Prairie. In fact, Chanhassen led 12-2 at halftime, resulting in running time before the break.
Chanhassen improved to 6-1 on the season, the first program win over the Eagles.
Leah Hodgins and Bella Detienne each netted five goals, totaling 14 points. Gabby Bjugan and Allie Welder added a hat trick and assist each with Jadyn Hahn and Aly McPartland each finding the net as well.
Taylor Kotschevar-Call netted a hat trick for Eden Prairie, which is 3-4 overall.
GIRLS: Chaska 24, Waconia 0
Chaska stretched its win streak to four games, firing 32 shots on net in a 24-0 home win over Waconia on May 6.
Aidan Hawley was one of 12 Hawks to score, finishing with a career-high five scores.
Josie Lakosky added a hat trick and two assists with Kennedy Sanders (three goals), Raegan Pluth (two goals, assist), Ella Long (two goals), Jenna Davis (two goals), and (Payton Wurtz (two goals, two assists) also lending a hand with multi-score games.
It was the second shutout of the season for goaltender Megan Jirele and Chaska.
BOYS: Chaska 11, Waconia 6
A 6-3 halftime lead, Chaska scored twice in the third quarter and never looked back in a second win this season, an 11-6 road win at Waconia on May 6.
The Hawks outshot the Wildcats 25-13.
Chase Holcomb scored three times for Waconia.
No statistics were available for Chaska, which hosts Southwest Christian at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.