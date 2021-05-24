Chanhassen captured the Metro West Conference titles in both boys and girls lacrosse May 20, wins over Chaska in league finales.
Leah Hodgins scored six times on 10 shots on goal with four assists to lead the Storm girls to a 15-4 win and a 5-0 record in the Metro West.
Allie Welder added a hat trick with Siri Hodgins and Gabby Bjugan finding the net twice for sixth-ranked Chanhassen, which is 9-2 overall.
Josie Lakosky scored three times for Chaska, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped in the loss. Sydney Joos added a goal for the Hawks with Kennday Sanders picking up nine ground balls.
Megan Jirele (18 saves) and Kaylyn Cater (five saves) were both stellar in goal for Chaska and Chanhassen.
The Storm host Lakeville North on Tuesday, May 25, with a final match at Robbinsdale Cooper on Wednesday.
The Hawks are at Holy Family Catholic on Monday, May 24, and at Delano/Rockford on Friday, May 28.
In the boys game, Chanhassen won 19-0 led by four-goal performances from John Dahl and Daxton Bush. Tyr Christianson added a hat trick and three assists with Carter Van Holland totaling five points on two goals and three assists.
Chanhassen, ranked No. 2 in the state with an 11-1 record, is at Wayzata in the season finale on Thursday, May 27.
Chaska (5-6) closes out the regular season home to Holy Family Catholic on Monday, May 24, and at Delano/Rockford on Saturday, May 29.
BOYS: Minnetonka
Fourth-ranked Minnetonka posted a pair of 13-3 wins over Farmington and Orono on May 20 and 22, improving to 10-1 on the season.
Ezra Anderson netted a hat trick with Isaac Forst leading the team with two goals and four assists for the Skippers at Farmington. Minnetonka led 8-3 at halftime, extending the advantage to 12-3.
Jack Quinn and Jackson Blanks each scored twice as well for the Skippers with Josh Nelson making 12 saves.
Bode Richard and Ben Schuster each had three-goal games in the Saturday matinee win over Orono. A 4-2 game at halftime, Minnetonka outscored the Spartans 9-1 over the final 24 minutes.
Forst (goal, four assists) and Anderson (goal, two assists) were other scoring leaders with Nelson stopping seven-of-10 shots.
Minnetonka concludes the regular season at No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret on May 25 and home to Eastview on May 27.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 13, Farmington 7
Minnetonka held Farmington to two second-half goals, winning a home non-conference match over the Tigers 13-7 on May 20.
The Skippers, ranked No. 7 in state, had lost three games in a row including to No. 1 Edina and No. 6 Chanhassen.
Hanna Baskin, second on the team in goals, scored eight times in the win. Ava Wixo also netted two tallies with goaltender Grace Keller turning away six shots.
Sam Moehle (five goals) and Karlie Bakker (two goals, two assists) were scoring leaders for Farmington.
Minnetonka (8-3) concludes the regular season at Holy Family Catholic and Orono on Thursday and Friday, May 27 and 28.