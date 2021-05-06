Chanhassen started the boys lacrosse season with three wins, a goal differential of plus-six. While wins No. 4 and 5 weren't as tight, the Storm had to work to reach 5-0 and a fourth ranking in state.
Tuesday's game with No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret could be a defining moment this season for the Storm. A night in which the work from the first three weeks of the season showed.
Chanhassen besting the Red Knights in double overtime on a goal from Daxton Bush in the 11-10 final.
"We had a lot of fans there so it super energizing for sure for our team. I feel like we always had the advantage. We were winning 7-5 at halftime and that was the first time Benilde had been down all year. We felt like with all of our super close games, it's something we've been used to," Chanhassen senior Charlie Knauss said.
Overtimes, though, are different. Knauss said he loves those types of games, but admitted it's only natural to feel some nerves.
"You really don't want to make a simple mistake. One goal and it's over," he said.
After a scoreless first overtime, Bush gained possession and carried the ball into the offensive zone. Knauss, a defense-midfielder, went for the change on the sidelines.
"I saw him slow things down and then all of a sudden turnaround and go for it. Young kids, they love to be aggressive. It was a great play. It was awesome to see the young kid get the game winner. It felt so good to get that win," Knauss said.
Chanhassen led 7-3 in the first half and 8-6 after three quarters. Benilde-St. Margaret scored three times in the fourth quarter, claiming their first lead. But fellow senior Jackson Smith, who recently committed to North Central University, had an answer, a tying goal with five minutes to play. The two teams traded goals in the closing minutes at 10.
Senior Tyr Christianson scored five times with three assists with Carter Van Holland finishing with a hat trick and assist. Bush added two goals and two assists, while Dylan Kendrick won 7-of-16 face-offs with five ground balls.
Grant Penttinen made 21 saves for Chanhassen. The sophomore has 104 stops with a save percentage of 72.
Knauss called how Penttinen is playing as "incredible."
"Chanhassen must be breeding goaltenders. We had Riah (Rathe) and before him was Parker (Woolf)," Knauss said.
JUST THE START
While Tuesday evening was a time to celebrate a win over the top-ranked team in state, the tone quickly changed with No. 3 Edina and No. 5 Prior Lake on the schedule for Thursday, May 6, and Saturday, May 8.
"Everyone was pretty hyped after the game. We have a group chat and we were saying we have to be ready for Edina. We want to follow up this win with another, and another against Prior Lake," Knauss said.
Edina is 6-1 overall, a lone loss to Bloomington Jefferson by a one-goal score. Prior Lake is 5-2 overall, a one-goal loss to Edina, and a 13-6 defeat to Benilde-St. Margaret.
Being undefeated at this point is a bit unexpected for a Chanhassen team with just four seniors on varsity.
"At the beginning of the year, coaches talked about how we don't have as many varsity returners as we normally do. We're a super young team. They said, you all are going to have to step up. It certainly was a different environment. Two years ago, our team had this incredible confidence. We had so many seniors and juniors that had a lot of varsity experience. This year we started with so many new players and I think that was reflected in our first three games," Knauss said.
Now that the team is six games into the season, the Storm are feeling more like a team.
"One hundred percent. Everyone feels good. Everyone understands their job. Our energy is way more upbeat. We're coming together. I'm excited to see how good we can be," Knauss said.
Tuesday's win showed great hype for the Storm. How much hype would Chanhassen get with a 3-0 week?