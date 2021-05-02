Chanhassen was nowhere to be found in the April 27 Minnesota Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings. After five wins to start the season, including matches over Bloomington Jefferson, Stillwater and Mahtomedi, the Storm may be featured this week.
Both Bloomington Jefferson and Stillwater own records of 5-1; the lone losses to the Storm.
Chanhassen improved to 5-0 with a 14-9 decision over Mahtomedi on May 1. The Storm scored seven times in the second quarter to take a 10-6 lead. Chanhassen did not allow the Zephyrs a goal in the third quarter, extending the advantage to 13-6.
Senior Tyr Christianson recorded a career-high three goals and five assists, while Brady Grandstaff netted his third hat trick of the season as well.
John Dahl, Daxton Bush, Carter Van Holland and Blake White each found the net twice with Joseph Schmidt and Tanner Johnson recording team-highs in ground balls with six and five.
Grant Penttinen, who has a save percentage over 73 for the season, stopped 20 shots for the Storm.
Chanhassen won 10-of-15 face-offs, nine of those coming from Schmidt.
The Storm will get its greatest test with No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret coming to Storm Stadium at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
BOYS: Minnetonka 7, Lakeville North 6
Two top-seven teams in the state of Minnesota, unbeaten Minnetonka improved to 6-0 with a 7-6 double overtime win at Lakeville North on May 1.
Scott Streff netted five goals for the Skippers with Ben Schuster and Jack Quinn each finding the net as well.
Minnetonka trailed 4-2 at halftime and 6-3 in the fourth quarter.
Josh Nelson, in goal for all six Skipper wins, made 17 saves.
Minnetonka heads to Moorhead on Friday, May 7.
GIRLS: Chanhassen
A combined 9-1 record into Saturday's top-four ranking match-up, No. 2 Prior Lake outscored No. 4 Chanhassen 7-1 over the final 25 minutes, winning 15-5.
It was the first loss of the season in five matches for the Storm.
Prior Lake, beaten in the season opener by top-ranked Edina 10-8, is averaging 16 goals per match. So were the Storm until facing a Laker squad that outshot them 23-5.
Payton Bloedow (four goals), Megan Sporney (three goals) and Jade Haugen (three goals) were scoring leaders for Prior Lake.
Chanhassen goaltender Kaylyn Cater was credited with eight saves.
Allie Welder had a career game with four goals and an assist for the Storm in a 17-0 shutout of St. Louis Park on April 29.
Jadyn Hahn (hat trick), Gabby Bjugan (two goals), Bethany Velasco (two goals, assist), Aly McPartland (two goals, assist), and Bella Detienne (two goals, two assists) were other scoring leaders for Chanhassen, which outshot the Orioles 24-3.
Chanhassen is at No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.