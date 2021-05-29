How good was Chanhassen in the boys lacrosse regular season finale? The Storm outscored Wayzata 14-0 over the last 36 minutes in a 21-3 win.
Chanhassen, ranked No. 2 in the state with a 12-1 record, will open the Section 2 playoffs as the No. 1 seed, looking for the program's first trip to state beginning June 3.
Against Wayzata, Tyr Christianson was unstoppable for the Storm, scoring five goals with four assists. Daxton Bush also had four tallies and assist with Brady Grandstaff and Alex Moroney each adding hat tricks.
Senior Jackson Smith (two goals, assist) and Dylan Kendrick (goal, three assists, 15 ground balls, 19-of-24 face-off wins) were other offensive leaders for the Storm.
Goaltender Grant Penttinen made 10 saves on 13 shots for Chanhassen, which posted 12 regular season wins for the first time in program history.
The Storm will play the winner of eight seed Mound-Westonka and nine seed Waconia at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.
The semifinals are June 7 with the championship on June 9 at high seed.
BOYS: Eastview 8, Minnetonka 4
Five-win Eastview upset fourth-ranked Minnetonka 8-4 in the regular season finale on May 27, finishing with a 10-3 record.
The loss may have cost the Skippers a top-two seed in Section 2, placed third behind Shakopee, which beat the Lightning 11-8 this season.
Ben Schuster and Jack Quinn each had a goal and assist for Minnetonka with goaltender Josh Nelson making eight saves.
The Skippers will face the winner of six seed Chaska and 11 seed Southwest Christian at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.
The semifinals are June 7 with the championship on June 9 at high seed.
GIRLS: Minnetonka
Minnetonka finished the regular season with a 10-3 record in a 24-2 home win over Holy Family Catholic on May 27 and an 18-7 road win at Orono on May 28.
The Skippers are ranked No. 10 in the state, gaining the second seed in Section 2 behind Chanhassen.
Against the Fire, Hanna Baskin (four), Ava Rajala (three), Lucille Bittell (three), Brynn Dulac (two), Kayley Crawford (two), and Elli Fuchs (two) were multi-goal scorers for Minnetonka.
Libby Kamp had a goal and assist for the Fire with Evelyn Miller also scoring.
Baskin finished seven times in the win over Orono with Rajala adding six tallies and two assists. Through 13 matches, Rajala and Baskin have 49 and 46 goals, respectively, with a combined 134 points.
Minnetonka goaltender Grace Keller also made eight saves in her 10th win.
Next up for the Skippers is a Section 2 quarterfinal game against the winner of seven seed Mound-Westonka and 10 seed Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.
GIRLS: Chaska 15, Delano/Rockford 5
Chaska completed the regular season with 10 wins for the first time since 2015, scoring a 15-5 road decision at Delano/Rockford to post a 10-3 mark into the playoffs.
The Hawks, the No. 5 seed in Section 2, will play No. 12 seed Waconia at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at Wildcat Stadium with Chaska's stadium under construction.
The Hawks beat Waconia 24-0 in the regular season.
A potential quarterfinal game with Hutchinson would be set on Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m.
BOYS: Chaska 11, Delano/Rockford 7
Chaska notched its seventh win of the regular season -- the first winning season and most regular season victories since 2016 -- in an 11-7 road decision at Delano/Rockford on May 29.
The Hawks enter the playoffs with a 7-6 record.
Chaska, the No. 6 seed in Section 2, plays No. 11 seed Southwest Christian on the Stars' home grass due to construction at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
The Hawks beat Southwest Christian 13-2 in the regular season.
A potential second-round game would pit Chaska at Minnetonka at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.