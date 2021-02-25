University of Sioux Falls senior Lexi Hanson of Chanhassen was voted by the league coaches at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as the Women's Golf Preseason Golfer of the Year. She is a two-time NCAA Division II regional qualifier and All-NSIC selection.
"Lexi has been a catalyst for the growth of our women's golf program. Her many academic and athletic accolades showcase the embodiment of being a student-athlete. She has been a consistent leader for our program and has challenged those around her to set the bar higher allowing the team to absolutely shatter previous records," Sioux Falls head coach Tavia Rutherford said. "Lexi’s driven attitude, persistence and competitive spirit is what sets her apart from others. Additionally, she wants the best for her teammates and has helped create a culture of family and excellence for our women's golf program."
Hanson's accolades include:
- Became USF's second-ever two-time NCAA DII regional qualifier
- Twice selected to the All-NSIC squad
- Owns two career titles
- Registered a program-best round of 67 on day two of the MIAA Preview last fall
- Has accumulated five NSIC Athlete of the Week honors
- Totaled 16 top-10, 22 top-20 and won two individual titles