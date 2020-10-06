Imagine the demand for the 250 tickets available to families and friends of Minnesota Vikings players and staff for home games.
Chanhassen High School, with three home football contests, including the first District 112 match-up with Chaska at Storm Stadium since 2017, faces the same impossible task with a developed ticket policy for 2020.
Each team receives 125 tickets for each game. Those tickets were distributed through the varsity team.
If opposing teams -- Bloomington Jefferson (Oct. 9) and Waconia (Nov. 6) -- return tickets from their allotment, there may be some flexibility for a few more home fans.
General admission tickets will not be sold.
Those unable to attend home games can watch online at https://sites.google.com/isd112.org/chanhassen-varsity-rosters/home and locally through Mediacom.
Below is communication from Cullen Bahn, Activities Director at Chanhassen High School:
This year’s sports season is like none other we’ve seen before. With limitations on seasons, on spectators, and other “normal” parts of athletics, our focus this fall is on our student athletes. The steps we are taking – in alignment with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) guidance – ensure we are doing everything we can to support a safe and healthy return to play.
While football has traditionally been a community event within the Eastern Carver County School District, this season will look different. Football games this fall will be just that – not community events but games.
Per MDH and MDE guidelines, stadium spectator capacity is capped at 250. This 250 spectator capacity will be split evenly between home and away teams, allowing for each competing school/community an allocation of 125 tickets. Preference for these 125 tickets will be provided to the families of our Chanhassen Storm varsity players. All 125 Chanhassen tickets have been accounted for through a communication with our varsity families. We will NOT be providing any general admission game day ticket sales. Those with tickets are strongly encouraged to bring masks and wear them when they can’t maintain six feet of social distance from others. The health and safety of our teams and our community are of the utmost importance.
If you do not have a pre-sold ticket, please do not come to school grounds on game day. We understand this is hard, but we need the support and help of our community to keep our case numbers low, athletes playing, and our schools open.
For those interested in watching varsity Chanhassen Storm football, but not included in our predetermined ticket allocation, we encourage you to avoid coming to Chanhassen High School on game day. Instead, tune into our live-stream to experience and support Chanhassen Storm football. You will be able to access the live-stream feed at https://sites.google.com/isd112.org/chanhassen-varsity-rosters/home. In addition, we are working to support a TV stream through Mediacom. The live-stream is being supported by Mediacom, Chanhassen Storm Gridiron Club and Chanhassen Broadcasting Crew.
Keeping our student-athletes, our District, and broader Chanhassen Storm community healthy and safe is our top priority. We appreciate the partnership and cooperation of our school community as we work together to support this unprecedented football season.