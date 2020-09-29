Owen Slinde was watching football from home last November when something dawned on him. "That's what I want to do. I want to be a play-by-play guy."
Slinde, a junior at Chanhassen High School, wound up as one-half of the Chan Storm Broadcasting Crew last winter. He, along with cameraman Ryan Sammons, who Chanhassen athletic director Cullen Bahn helped pair together, produced home live stream events for hockey and basketball contests.
With limited spectator seating -— no more than 250 fans at any contest — some sports such as swimming and diving restricted to only meet personnel and participants, live streams of high school sporting events are taking off.
Some local communities such as Bloomington (BEC-TV) and Eagan (E-TV) have been offering live productions for years, expanding to platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.
Prep Spotlight TV and NFHS have also provided live sporting event coverage for years.
For others, though, it has been student- or parent-produced. Ryan Paul started the Chaska Hawks Broadcast Network. Slinde and Sammons followed.
"I contacted Mr. Bahn and he tells me I have a guy that does video. Let's have you guys meet. It was a blast. I was really nervous my first hockey game, who fast the game is played, but once I had that under my belt I felt like it went well," Slinde said.
The duo had plans to broadcast some spring sports events, those obviously canceled. Sammons was behind the camera this summer streaming Chanhassen Red Birds baseball games.
Slinde and Sammons, while not official, are hoping to broadcast all three home football games this fall in cooperation with Mediacom, streamed on Chan Storm Broadcasting Crew's YouTube Channel. The crew plans to meet this week to finalize logistics.
In addition to Sammons, Chanhassen senior Justin Roemer also will be roaming along the sidelines with on-field camerawork.
Sammons and Slinde have been providing camerawork for home soccer matches this fall. Parent JT Naples has been behind the mic with play-by-play.
"My dad was like, no pressure at all," said Slinde, referring to a Chaska-Chanhassen football contest Oct. 16. "It'll be nice to have one game under my belt. I've been listening to NFL and college games, really picking up what they said. It'll be fun. A lot of my classmates will be playing varsity football this year. Kids I went to middle school with, they'll be playing for Chaska."
Parent Chuck Nelson, also administrative dean at Chaska High School, has been streaming District 112 swimming events at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Chaska Athletic Director Jon Summer said there are plans in place for football and volleyball streams this fall as well. Paul and Pete Waggoner are teaming up for football home broadcasts.
GETTING THE GAME OUT
With volleyball matches set to begin Oct. 8, another indoor sport that will be played without spectators, and football beginning the following day with a limit of 250 fans, schools are looking for ways for parents, family, and classmates to take in the action.
Jordan Public Schools has signed a contract with Prep Spotlight TV to stream varsity events thus far in soccer with volleyball and football to follow. There is a $5.99 per game fee or a 2020-21 all-access pass for $59.99.
Activities Director Joe Perkl said, "We will use our Hudl focus camera in the gym to live stream lower level games to our Jordan Activities YouTube channel."
At Prior Lake High School, all soccer and girls swimming and diving events have been broadcasted through BoxCast.
"We have a partnership with T-Mobile which pays the monthly fee. BoxCast pushes the stream out to YouTube, Facebook live and Twitch, and has an easy to use app for IPADs, which will allow us to stream lower levels games as well. We will run everything in-house and aren’t charging a fee to watch the games," Prior Lake Activities Director Russ Reetz said.
Reetz said the athletic department is in charge of scheduling the broadcast and embedding the link. Parents are in charge of running the camera and adding audio commentary if they so choose.
Reetz allows up to three volunteers for varsity games and one volunteer for lower level games to run the stream.
Shakopee is also running streams in-house, broadcasting soccer, girls swimming and diving and occasional cross country races.
"We stream as many games as we can via our Shakopeesabers.com/live site. This is a partnership with Logan Anderson, who the district is working with to provide streaming service for all Shakopee Activities. When we have multiple events, our sports are encouraged to stream via Facebook Live," Shakopee athletic director Matt Hanson said. "The fall has been really good for us so far."
CAMPFIRE AND S'MORES
The thought of not watching her daughters, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and 2019 state champion Abby, a senior, and Ellie, a junior, swim this season, was something Kelly Kapeller wasn't ready for.
So, she and other moms of Minnetonka swim captains, including Carrie Muench, met with Skipper athletic director Ted Schultz to develop a plan. The result? A swim watch party outside Minnetonka Aquatic Center at Minnetonka Middle School East.
"Ted came up with a great idea to use TV screens outside the middle school and live stream it so that team parents could watch and socialize with each other. All of the team and parent get-togethers had to be cancelled this year, so the ability to welcome new parents to the team was really difficult," Kelly Kapeller said. "This has allowed us to come together in a safe way, while also allowing us to watch the girls swim and dive. Some junior parents headed up the brilliant idea of bringing a fire pit and s'mores, and we also have a huge speaker for music. So we bring our lawn chairs and enjoy each others company while watching the meet. We cheer like we are inside and support the team; it’s different, but then again nothing is the same this year."
Kapeller said live streams were a convenience before, but for parents now they are a lifeline. While Minnetonka uses YouTube, Eden Prairie streams through Facebook and Wayzata has a set-up through CCX Media.
"In August, we were just praying we would be able to have a swim and dive season. There were so many questions around what the team numbers would look like, practices, meets, etc.. We were thrilled when we found out we could have a season and as parents, we vowed to make sure we made it as good as possible our athletes, Kapeller said.
"I am sure we share the same feelings as other parents everywhere when I say we are looking at everything we can do and not focusing on what we cannot do," she added.
Doing everything they could included senior night recognition outdoors at the high school stadium versus inside the pool. While it looked much different than any other year, the special moment was not lost like so many things last spring.
"The seniors got the recognition they so deserve and were made to feel special. The whole event was put on by the junior parents and they knocked it out of the park. I think all of us are just so much more appreciative of things than ever before," Kapeller said.