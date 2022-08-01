Local golfers competed in two events recently: the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship and the U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying event.
Four area golfers competed in the Amateur Championship July 27-29 at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. Madi Hicks finished 17 over par and tied for 15th at the tournament. Nikki Reineke and Sammy Youngquist finished tied for 19th and 24th, respectively, while Emily Renner finished 45th.
Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club won the tournament at three over par, shooting 72, 76, 68 during the three-day event.
Two area golfers competed in the U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying event July 27 at Hastings Golf Club. Jay Coatta of Chanhassen finished with an eight-over-par 80 while Bob Murphy of Prior Lake finished 13 over par with an 85.
Jim Doing of Verona, WI, and Rick Frieburg of Anoka were the qualifiers from the event. Doing was the medalist at two over par while Frieburg finished second at three over par and earned the second qualifying spot in a playoff.