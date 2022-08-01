Local golfers competed in two events recently: the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship and the U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying event.

Four area golfers competed in the Amateur Championship July 27-29 at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. Madi Hicks finished 17 over par and tied for 15th at the tournament. Nikki Reineke and Sammy Youngquist finished tied for 19th and 24th, respectively, while Emily Renner finished 45th.

