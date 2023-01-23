When Randy Duce was hired to lead the Chaska wrestling program in 1981, he was told he had two years to turn the program around — otherwise it would be cut.

Forty-two years later, it is safe to say that he did just that as the wrestling program is still a staple in the winter sports calendar. Because of his work in the sport, Duce was inducted into the StormHawks wrestling hall of fame Jan. 18 during the team’s 42-31 win in a dual meet against Mound Westonka for the Gerry Bakke Bobblehead trophy.

Tags

Events