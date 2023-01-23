When Randy Duce was hired to lead the Chaska wrestling program in 1981, he was told he had two years to turn the program around — otherwise it would be cut.
Forty-two years later, it is safe to say that he did just that as the wrestling program is still a staple in the winter sports calendar. Because of his work in the sport, Duce was inducted into the StormHawks wrestling hall of fame Jan. 18 during the team’s 42-31 win in a dual meet against Mound Westonka for the Gerry Bakke Bobblehead trophy.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse, Duce came to the area to teach health and physical education, along with being named head wrestling coach. When Duce was brought in, the wrestling program had been declining in both numbers and performance, having not won a match in four years.
Duce got to work right away and was able to move the team in a positive direction. He spent time in the hallways talking with students about the sport and in homes talking with parents about the benefits of their child joining the team, and he saw the program grow. In his second year as coach, the team won its first match, and in his third its first tournament.
“That was very satisfying. I spent so much time with all these kids, it was incredible to watch the program grow,” Duce said.
Another factor that helped Duce turn the program around was the creation of the Chaska Holiday Wrestling tournament, which is now known as the Ethan Herman Memorial tournament. He said it was one of the accomplishments he is most proud of because of the spotlight it puts on wrestling in the community.
“It's important to have something you can put your stamp on and get other people from other communities to come over,” Duce said.
Duce said area coaches Bill Germann of Eden Prairie and Bill Farmer of Shakopee mentored him early on in his coaching career. Throughout his years coaching, Duce mentored several athletes, himself, with many reaching the state wrestling tournament and some continuing to compete in college and even getting involved in coaching the sport.
“I always look at when the kids get out of high school and see what kind of direction they’re going. That's gratifying, to say the least,” Duce said.
In addition to coaching high school wrestling, Duce was heavily involved in other areas, coaching football and track and field. He also developed the area youth wrestling program and started an Archery in the Schools program. He retired from the district in 2016.
Earlier this winter, current StormHawks head coach Erik Rogness reached out to Duce. The two talked about how the program was doing, and Rogness mentioned to Duce that the team wanted to honor him during a competition and induct him into the StormHawks’ wrestling Hall of Fame.
“It's not something I had ever thought about, so it was a surprise,” Duce said.
When Duce and his wife, Laura, retired, they moved to northern Minnesota, as he said it was between living on a lake or living near mountains. But Duce said he will be looking forward to making the trek back down to the area where he spent 35 years of his life coaching and teaching.
“I've made thousands of friends over the years and made tens of thousands of contacts in the world of wrestling and teaching and parenting,” Duce said prior to the ceremony and competition. “So I'm excited to see some of those old faces.”