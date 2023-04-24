The Chaska girls basketball program saw an era come to an end.
After 16 seasons filled with several wins, championships and relationships built with athletes throughout the program, head coach Tara Seifert announced she would be stepping down from her coaching position with the team.
Seifert said on her Twitter account April 22 that she decided to step down. She added that she was “blessed to coach so many amazing young ladies, have great coaches on staff, and to represent Chaska High School and its community.”
Seifert began coaching the Hawks in the 2007-08 season and immediately brought success to the program. Chaska reached the state tournament in 2008 — its first time since 1998. The Hawks would reach the state tournament again in 2010 and 2021, winning the championship in 2021 with a perfect 18-0 record.
The 2022-23 season brought several program accomplishments for Seifert and Chaska. Powered by 20 consecutive wins, the Hawks had a 25-1 regular season record, were ranked No. 1 in Class 4A for much of the season and won their fourth consecutive Metro West Conference championship. With the two section playoff wins, Chaska also won a program-high 27 games. Seifert also reached 300 career wins when the Hawks beat Waconia 67-42 in the first round of the section 2AAAA tournament March 1.