Tara Seifert

Longtime Chaska girls basketball coach Tara Seifert coaches the team from the sidelines early in the 2022-23 season.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

The Chaska girls basketball program saw an era come to an end.

After 16 seasons filled with several wins, championships and relationships built with athletes throughout the program, head coach Tara Seifert announced she would be stepping down from her coaching position with the team.

