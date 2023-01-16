The sports world paused and held its breath on the night of Jan. 2 when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.
One of the takeaways from the emergency was the significance of athletic training staff and medical personnel at sporting events. Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has been lauded for administering CPR to Hamlin in a timely manner. While that incident occurred at the professional level, here is a look at how high school sports teams and medical personnel prepare for emergency situations at athletic events.
Trainers and medical personnel
Athletic trainers and medical personnel on site with schools play a significant part in emergency preparedness. The Ridgeview Medical Center system works with 13 schools, including Chaska, Chanhassen and Holy Family.
The sports medicine team at Ridgeview comes together three times a year — typically at the transition point of each sports season — to practice emergency situations. For example, athletic trainer and sports medicine coordinator Katelyn Hartmann said the team will go through scenarios that could take place at a football game or tennis match at their meeting in the early fall.
“As athletic trainers and sports medicine staff, our goal is to always be prepared ahead of time,” Hartmann said. “(With) the nature of sports, you never know when something's going to happen. So we really work on the front end to prepare our staff for those scenarios ahead of time.”
According to Hartmann, at least one trainer is on site for events and possibly additional trainers depending on the number of events taking place at a school on a given night. Hartmann added that tournaments during the winter season for sports like wrestling or basketball will typically have multiple trainers on-site and the visiting team of a varsity football game will travel with a trainer, to go along with the home team trainer.
With the emergency on Monday Night Football with Hamlin, Hartmann acknowledged the value of reflecting on the situation both individually and as a team of trainers, taking into consideration the proper steps needed to act. She also said it is important to reflect on scenarios they come across while at different schools and events.
“You can prepare and that is what we work so hard to do is prepare and be ready ahead of time,” Hartmann said. “But I do think that on the flip side reflection on the back end of ‘OK, how did the plan work? And how did everything go?’ is a huge learning moment as well.”
Hartmann said one of the primary challenges for emergency situations at the high school level is the number of medical personnel available and ready to help compared to the larger number at the professional sports level.
“But I think we are still very prepared to do what we can,” Hartmann said.
Ridgeview athletic trainer Morgan Schrankler is the head athletic trainer at Chaska High School. In her time working as a trainer, Schrankler remembers calling for emergency medical services seven times. She said she connects with coaches at the beginning of each season to go over what would be done in an emergency situation.
“I've been very fortunate that I have really great coaching staffs and other professionals around me that can always help in those situations, and they do the best they can,” Schrankler said. “We're also very fortunate at Chaska to be close to some medical facilities if we need more backup.”
High schools and teams
Along with medical personnel, high school coaches and athletes can also play key roles in an emergency. In 2008, the Minnesota State High School League began the program ‘Anyone Can Save a Life’ with the goal of training coaches and athletic advisors on how to create an emergency action plan. The program has led to empowering athletes on teams to be a part of the emergency response team.
At the beginning of each sport season, players and coaches at the area high schools fill out an EAP worksheet provided by the MSHSL that outlines different responsibilities needed in a given situation. People are divided into different groups for addressing an emergency: the 911 group, CPR group, AED group and heat stroke group when applicable.
The teams then go over what to do and practice situations. For example, sports teams will designate a primary person to run and grab the AED in an emergency situation, according to Chanhassen athletic director Mike Bailey. If the primary person is the one needing medical attention, the team also has a secondary person assigned to the same situation.
In addition to the EAP worksheets and practice scenarios, one-time CPR and AED instruction is required during grades 7-12 across the state, which was implemented in the 2014-15 school year.