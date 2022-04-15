Madison Hicks was in the middle of a computer science class when Chanhassen Athletics Director Michael Bailey walked into the room.
Hicks greeted him like she would any other day, thinking he was there to make a routine announcement. Then he started talking about her accomplishments, both in the classroom and while competing in golf and basketball.
Bailey then announced that Hicks had won the Athena Award as Chanhassen High School’s top female student-athlete. “I didn’t put two and two together,” Hicks said. “I was surprised. It was a perfect announcement.”
Hicks’s accomplishments include being a two-time captain in each of her sports, earning six letters in golf and four in basketball, capturing four conference championships in golf, winning a 3A golf team state championship and garnering three first-team all-state golf honors — all while carrying a 4.0 grade point average, making academic all-state and helping the girls’ basketball team to a 16-11 record, its best mark in several years.
“My family is the biggest reason for my success,” Hicks said. “Everything you do, you’ve got to have your homework done.”
Her father, Gary Hicks, played golf at Iowa State. He’s now an IT director at Land O’ Lakes. He and Madi’s mom, Jennifer Hicks, a premier banker at Wells Fargo, both played basketball. They helped Madi learn both sports, but also required great effort from her in the classroom.
She also looks up to her brother, Ben Hicks, a college golfer at the University of South Dakota and her biggest role model.
“He is the one I look up to the most,” she said. “Golf is super special in the sense that we can go out and play together and practice together. I don’t think many siblings have that connection. It definitely has bonded us. He’s gone through the exact same things I will.”
While she’s excited for the future, she knows she’ll miss her friends and teammates — six seniors graduated off the basketball team and she said they were a close-knit, supportive group.
“I love this school, have loved high school,” she said. “We just had our spring break. Now it’s hitting everyone — we only have two months of school left.”
She also singled out golf coach David Kalthoff, who brought her on to the team “as a shy little seventh-grader” and helped develop her game.
Kalthoff doesn’t remember Hicks as shy, but said she was definitely ready for the challenge. “She stood out,” he said. “She was a very mature seventh grader when we moved her into the varsity group right away.”
Despite already outstanding skills, Kalthoff said Hicks asks questions, seeks coaching, works hard to improve and keeps a great attitude. He predicts she’ll leave Chanhassen as the best golfer ever on a team that has a great tradition of sending students to success on college teams.
“She’s going to be very successful as a student-athlete,” he said.
Hicks heads to North Dakota State University in the fall to play golf and major in management information systems. She picked the Bisons because she already knew most of her new teammates and because of the communication she’s received from NDSU Coach Matt Johnson.
“Every conversation was amazing,” Hicks said.
Still, she’s looking forward to a return visit next winter break, when she intends to stop back and see how her returning teammates on Chanhassen’s basketball team are doing.
“I think we started something,” she said. “Hopefully the teams in the future can build on this and excel at a great level.”