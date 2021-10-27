The way Holy Family Catholic can move the ball from midfield to attack, past the opposing team's defense, was quick as it was. Add in a turf field for the state tournament and the Fire are playing at another level now.
Blink and the ball is in motion. Blink and Minnesota Miss Soccer finalist Maeve Kelly is running past, just the goaltender between her and a goal.
Blink and first-time state qualifier Holy Family Catholic is set to play in the Class A girls soccer state semifinals.
Behind a hat trick from Kelly, who now has 35 goals on the season, the Fire topped Section 2A champions Fairmont by a 4-1 score on Oct. 27 at Waconia High School.
"Having a player like Maeve, she isn't like a safety net, but rather a workhorse. When we're behind, she doesn't get mad, she gets fired up. And she fires our team up," Holy Family Catholic third-year coach Sammi Crocker said.
It was the fourth meeting in four seasons between the two programs. Holy Family won a 3-1 regular season decision, while the Cardinals ousted the Fire from the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
The Fire didn't forget.
A fact that certainly entered the minds when Fairmont scored a first, the 29th goal of the season from six-foot striker Rayah Quiring off a corner kick.
Crocker said Kelly is the team's tone-setter. As she goes, so does the Fire.
"It's super interesting because when you look at the two games we didn't perform as well, (Maeve) let down. It wasn't going our way. She's a super smart competitor and I know she understands that she sets the tone for our team. Her teammates feed off of her," Crocker said.
While no team wants to be scored upon, it lit a fire under the Fire. A bit out of sorts early on despite two quality scoring chances, including a breakaway from Kate Buchholz that was saved by Fairmont goaltender Cadee Becker, Holy Family Catholic got back to their style of soccer.
They attacked when there was an opportunity. They were patient when there wasn't. They made things happen, tilting the field for a majority of the final 60 minutes.
"Playing against a team like that, that likes to condense the field that we like to create. We talked at halftime about how we were driving it forward, but without shape. We were losing our opportunity to go back and reset. It was a lot about finding our depth with our midfield. Having people like Mary (Furlong), Maggie (Dowling) and Mimi (Pavelka) hold a little more, it created space," Crocker said.
Kelly broke the ice at the 26:54 mark, beating two Cardinal defenders to a spot where the Fire senior was able to blast a left-footed shot into the open net after Becker came out of the box looking to play the ball, but whiffed, allowing the scoring chance.
Less than six minutes later, Kelly showed her unselfishness, with a tic-tac-toe-like play as Buchholz found her teammate in the middle. Instead of taking the shot, Kelly slid a pass over to the wing to Gabby Legg, who rifled a shot that clipped the bottom of the crossbar before bouncing into the net for the 2-1 lead.
Gabby Legg with the GOAL to put @hfgirls_soccer up 2-1 at the half. @HolyFamilyFire— Minnesota Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) October 27, 2021
Catch the second half live: https://t.co/HQZAZ7wT2L pic.twitter.com/Cjau2JUmwe
"It was a pressure situation. We had a shorter warm-up time. We were playing in the rain, on turf. Some helpful reminders of taking a deep breath, getting back to playing Holy Family soccer, we were able to turn on the switch and play the way we're capable of playing," the head coach said.
While Fairmont pressed early in the second half, Holy Family Catholic regained control with Legg's through ball won by Kelly, beating two defenders to net a goal on a one-on-one opportunity against the goaltender.
Kelly completed the hat trick, taking a Maggie Dowling pass to clinch the state quarterfinal win in the 71st minute.
Holy Family Catholic practiced at Crown College and Chanhassen High School before the Section 6A final and state tournament to prepare for the quicker turf field. That extra work showed in the creativity with touch passes for both second-half goals.
The Fire, now 14-2-2, will face the winner of Breck School (8-4-4) and St. Anthony Village (11-3-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.
After making a short 7-mile drive from Victoria to Waconia in their state debut, Holy Family Catholic is happy to extend the driving distance a bit to downtown Minneapolis for the next round.
"The schedule is hard for this group. There was this big break between the excitement of last week and this game. The adrenaline rush you feel for these big games is taxing not only for the girls, but the whole program. How do we practice? How hard do we train, or do we rest? I'm confident in our game plan that we have shown all year and know that we can continue our success these final two games," Crocker said.