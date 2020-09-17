Abby Gronholz saw the ache her sister Julia went through last spring, losing her senior softball season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having an opportunity, even with modifications, to compete this fall in her final swimming season at Chanhassen High School isn't lost on her.
In total, there are 16 seniors on the Storm roster. Two of them, Lulu Franke and Hadley Stier, with masks hovering over their faces as they caught their breath after a 100-yard breaststroke, beamed with happiness over the season thus far.
The time with friends. The time being silly. The time being serious. The time cheering on teammates. The time being kids again.
To senior Sophie Macy, the time with the team not only needed physically to stay active, but also to stay positive emotionally as high school students in Eastern Carver County navigate the start of the school year in full distance learning.
A concluding season among teammates, many which have been on the Storm team since seventh or eighth grade.
"I'm so happy to be able to share this season with my senior sisters. We're all family, and we're all going through this together. Everyone is. In our conference, in our state, in our country," Gronholz said.
Chanhassen, sixth in the Class AA team standings in 2019, placing all three relays on the podium for the first time in program history, returns all but two scoring swimmers from a season ago.
While post-season plans are still taking shape with sections and potentially a virtual state meet, Storm swimmers are taking the same approach this fall. Little gains now, large gains later.
That trust they had in now second-year head coach Barb Folsom last fall is even more presently.
"Honestly, it's about dropping time, working hard, getting stronger," said Gronholz of the limited dual schedule against Metro West Conference opponents. "Last year Barb showed us how to train for the future as well. What we did last season helped for that season, but also for now, and even beyond this year."
Gronholz, 13th and 16th in the 100-yard backstroke at state as a sophomore and junior, came into the season looking for her best times ever.
With hopes of swimming in college ahead of her -- Gronholz visited Minnesota State University-Mankato virtually on Sept. 16 -- her senior season focus is about making memories one last time as a member of the Storm.
"Obviously it's not the same. You can only have four people in a lane. But we still have fun. We still enjoy ourselves when we're at practice, following social distance guidelines and everything of course. We make the best of it. That's what you do," Gronholz said.
CHANHASSEN 150, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 33
Four nights after Alyssa Konz broke her own diving pool record, Chanhassen's Kalina Fuglie took down another Storm all-time best swim in the Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool.
Fuglie's time of 5:11.65 in the 500-yard freestyle was a second faster than teammate Sophie Macy's 2018 record swim.
Chanhassen improved to 2-0 in the Metro West Conference, a 150-33 victory over Robbinsdale Cooper on Sept. 15.
Kuglie and Daisy Lang were separated by just a half-second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.10 and 2:00.55) with Gronholz edging Mia Francois in the 50-yard freestyle in times of 27.04 and 27.16.
Allie Isenburg's first career varsity victory came in the 200 individual medley in 2:22.84 just ahead of Franke (2:24.5). She later added a second top time in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.65.
Macy in the 100 butterfly (1:01.24), Gronholz in the 100 freestyle (58.22) and Franke in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.64) were other individual winners for Chanhassen.
Konz (193.1) and Claire Guthmueller (183.7) provided the Storm with the top two diving scores as well.
Chanhassen and Chaska meet at Pioneer Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.