It may be cold outside, but the buildup to golf season is heating up.
The Minneapolis Convention Center is hosting the Minnesota Golf Show, sponsored by Choice Bank, on Feb. 24-26. Dozens of exhibitors will be on hand to show off the latest in golf equipment, tech, garb and destinations.
Supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic stunted the scale of last year’s convention, but Kevin Kulas, owner of the Minnesota Golf Show, said he’s put in hard work to rebuild the offerings available for visitors.
“I feel really good about this year,” he said. “We’ve got a good list of vendors this year. We had a few people express that they want to see more clothing, and we worked really hard to bring that back. We’ll have at least 10,000 pieces of clothing (available for purchase).”
Outside of the show’s Merchandize Zone, there will be plenty of interactive displays among the product booths.
New tech will have a prominent place at the show, including a useable in-home simulator demo for the first time, Kulas said.
The indoor driving range will allow visitors to test the latest equipment from major golf manufacturers such as Ping, Calloway, Cleveland, Cobra, Srixon, Tour Edge, Mizuno and more.
Visitors will also be able to hit the green with the $100,000 Pontoon Putt Challenge by Nelson Marine. Qualifiers will putt on Sunday for the chance to win the prize package including a new pontoon and cash. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the First Tee Foundation.
Golf professionals from the Minnesota PGA will be on hand all weekend to provide tips and tricks to enhance your game. Visitors to the Minnesota PGA booth can receive a complimentary 10-minute lesson to analyze their swing.
Other attractions include live broadcasts with SKOR North and Garage Logic.
General admission tickets are available online at minnesotagolfshow.com. Tickets cost $12 through Feb. 23, and $14 during the convention. Each ticket purchased includes 12 free greens fees to courses across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with additional free greens fees for early purchasers. Children ages 17 and under are admitted free.
Total golf rounds played in Minnesota were down roughly 5%, according to the Minnesota Golf Association, the firwst time in four seasons with turnout trending downward. Poor weather played a primary factor, the association said.