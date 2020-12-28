Youth sports, including high school athletics, can resume games and scrimmages on Jan. 14, per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Practices for the sports can resume on Jan. 4.
Face coverings will be required for athletes competing except in wrestling, swimming and diving, gymnastics and cheerleading, for fear of them becoming a choking hazard.
his means basketball and hockey players will have to compete in face coverings, something many schools in Western Wisconsin have already been doing in many sports since the start of the school year.
Jan. 14 was the earliest most Minnesota State High School League sports could resume given the Jan. 4 practice start and the League’s mandatory 10-day practice period to start seasons. The MSHSL has previously stated it would be ready to resume competitions as soon as the state allowed.
