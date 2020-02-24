The 2019 Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament was a "get your feet wet" kind of experience for underclassmen Quinn Sell, Gabe Schumacher and Peter Barrett of Minnetonka.
Making their state debuts, none advanced past the first day of state competition.
With another year under them, each is looking for better results at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, Feb. 28 in St. Paul. They are joined by a seasoned veteran in Andrew Sanders, as well as first-time qualifiers Tyler McReavey and Eric Benson.
Only Waconia with eight state qualifiers has more heading to state than the Skippers.
Sanders, competing at individual sections for the first time since 2017, pulled the upset of the tournament, shutting down ranked Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie 4-0 in the championship.
A 1-0 match in the third period, Dagel in the down position, Sanders rode him out, eventually scoring a 3-point near-fall for the 145-pound title, his 38th win of the season.
Barrett's route to state was similar to 2019 as a freshman, defeating Russell Gillette of Chaska/Chanhassen 16-1 in the semifinals before falling to Jax Surprise of Eden Prairie in the 113-pound finals.
Sell earned a rematch of the 2019 finals at 195 pounds with RJ Chakolis of Hopkins, the match going to overtime before Chakolis recorded a takedown to win 3-1. Sell had a last-second win in the semifinals, a 5-3 score with a late takedown over Bram Fitzsimond of Waconia.
Schumacher, the top seed at 152 pounds, reached the title bout with ease, two pins, before running into Waconia's Gage Mueller in a 5-3 decision. Schumacher rallied in the third period with a takedown and a penalty point for stalling.
Newcomers to the state tournament are seniors McReavey and Benson at 170 and 182 pounds. McReavey, now with 36 wins, sealed the berth in a true-second pin of 30-win Tommy Pederson of Eden Prairie in a time of 1:07.
Benson, seeded third, got by Jimmy Jackson of Minneapolis South 14-8 in the semifinals to punch his ticket after a 30-win season.
The Class 3A State Tournament begins around 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.