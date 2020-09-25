Tonka Soccer - Liden
Minnetonka senior Emil Liden works for possession in a recent home game with Edina. Liden and the Skippers beat Hopkins 5-0 on Sept. 24.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

First-half goals from Hunter Kemnitz, Dylan Olson, Charlie Pears, and Jake Hennen led Minnetonka to a 5-0 road win at Hopkins Sept. 24.

Minnetonka, which had a 17-4 shot advantage in the first half, got a second goal from Dylan Olson with Alec Rodriguez adding two assists.

Jamie Deneen faced just one shot in a third consecutive shutout for Minnetonka.

The Skippers are in first place in the Lake Conference at 6-1 overall. Edina at 6-2 and Wayzata at 5-1-1 are right behind Minnetonka.

Next up for the Skippers is Wayzata at home on Sept. 29. The Trojans handed Minnetonka its only loss in a 3-0 decision Sept. 3.

GIRLS: Minnetonka 1, Hopkins 0

Lissa Mizutani's penalty kick goal in the second half was the final difference, a 1-0 win for Minnetonka at Hopkins Sept. 24.

The Skippers, ranked No. 9 in Class AA, are 5-2 in the Lake Conference for second place behind top-ranked Edina.

It was the fourth shutout of the season for goaltender Maddie Schultz.

Minnetonka hosts Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Trojans rallied for a 2-1 decision over the Skippers on Sept. 3.

