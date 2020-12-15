Dave Stearns, tennis coach for 59 years between boys and girls teams at Minnetonka High School, died unexpectedly at his Carver home on Saturday, Dec. 12. He was 72 years old.
Stearns was a retired special education teacher in the Minnetonka District.
"To know Dave is to know someone who cared deeply for each student with whom he worked," said Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson. "From each IEP meeting to class he taught, he brought enthusiasm, positivity and a smile.
"He made each student feel connected, valued and heard. He always had a good joke. Dave coached tennis for many years and led his teams to many championships at the highest levels of success," Erickson added.
Stearns coached the Skipper boys to back-to-back state team titles in 2016 and 2017; the first championship since 1974. Individual champions in his time were Joey Richards (2013), Aria Lambert (2008/2009), Isabella Lambert (2016), and the doubles team of Annika Elvestrom and Sarah Shahbaz (2019).
After leading the girls team to second-place finishes in state to Edina in 2018 and 2019, Minnetonka was undoubtedly the favorite in 2020; the state tournament canceled due to the pandemic. The Skippers won Section 2AA and Lake Conference championships, compiling a 14-0 record.
Of the 98 matches played this fall, Minnetonka won 96 of them, including a 7-0 sweep of Edina.
"He deeply valued the relationships he formed with his players as the players valued his skills as a coach, as well as his commitment to their growth on and off the court," Erickson said. "Dave will leave a legacy of kindness, positivity and dedication to our community."
Stearns, who was inducted into the St. Cloud Tech Athletic Hall of Fame last year, earned 10 letters at Tech (three in football, three in basketball and four in tennis. He earned a scholarship to the University of Minnesota, where he was a four-year tennis letterwinner and co-captain in 1971.
Stearns was named the 2018 Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association AA Girls Coach of the Year.