Andrew Sanders won 25 matches on varsity as an eighth grader. He won 33 matches as a freshman. Both seasons ended at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament with the Minnetonka team.
With a talented roster returning in 2017-18, the Skippers were the favorites to win a third consecutive Section 6AAA title. Sanders among the team's brightest stars.
Competing for Team Minnesota in a national event in Pennsylvania following his freshman season, a hard fall on the mat left Sanders woozy. The next five months went by in a blur.
At times Sanders wondered if he'd be able to wrestle again. Every step forward was met with a step backward. He made his sophomore debut at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, but was forced to exit after one match.
Was his lack of energy due to concussion symptoms, or just a change in his body? That boundless energy of being a kid had subsided.
At times Sanders felt people believed he was faking his symptoms.
"I was very irritable. I had manic mood swings the first week. For two weeks I couldn't be out in bright light for more than a short time or I'd get horrible headaches," he said.
Sanders made a return to the mat late in the 2018 season, going 3-0 in the Section 6AAA Team Tournament. His technical fall proved to be a key swing in points in the championship, as teammate Boyd Mumbuwa was able to bump up a weight and beat Eden Prairie's Azi Rankins.
Minnetonka qualified for the state tournament once again. Sanders, though, chose to sit out the Section 6AAA Individual Tournament. He wanted senior teammate Zach Wallace to have one last crack at 126 pounds.
Sanders did manage to wrestle at state in the team portion against Albert Lea.
NOT AGAIN
Just when Sanders was feeling himself again, an accident at the skate park had him on the road to recovery. This one was bad.
"I blew out 70 percent of my meniscus. After surgery they told me they could almost guarantee I would we tear it," Sanders said.
He missed the entire 2018-19 season, Minnetonka's run at team sections ending in a loss to Eden Prairie in the finals.
"I started walking midway through the season and I didn't get cleared until the spring. I'm back wrestling over at Pinnacle in Roseville, my second practice back and I blew it out again," Sanders said.
"For me, that recovery, being able to trust my knee again, conditioning with it, certainly was the tough part," he added.
Sanders finally returned to mat last May, competing on back-to-back weekends in state and regional events. He placed third in a Greco-Roman tournament, three victories by technical scores. Sanders credits coach Joel Schrimpf for allowing him the resources to train and rebuild his confidence.
Teammate Gabe Schumacher was another driving force in his return.
"He was a big reason I am where I am now. Instead of waiting on every rep to begin, we'd get up, push on each other, never taking the weight off each other. Instead of a two-hour practice, it made it feel like a two-hour long match. I remember that first week we were gassed, but I guess he's as crazy as me. We just kept going somehow," Sanders said.
Thus far as a senior, Sanders has 27 wins in 33 matches. He won tournament titles at Brooklyn Center and Arcadia, Wisconsin, in January, and was third this past weekend at Mankato East with a 3-1 record. His lone loss coming in overtime in the semifinals to the eventual champion.
Sanders also helped Minnetonka to a Lake Conference quadrangular sweep on Jan. 30, wins over Edina (63-11), Hopkins (54-22) and Eden Prairie (39-22).
"Beating two ranked kids from Wisconsin, one by tech fall, was a huge confidence boost. Really, though, every practice, every match, it's about improving, where am I now, what can I improve on so I can be the best I can be," he said.
REFOCUSED
Looking back, for all the hard times, his journey off the mat has helped him on the mat. Sanders was burned out at times as an eighth and ninth grader. He dreaded some days going to practice.
This season, he finds himself out on the mat for the right reasons.
"Looking back, it sucked that I was out so long, I went through all those things with my body, but I wouldn't be where I am today without it. If I had continued like I was, I'd probably be doing homework right now, out of the sport. I'm happy now. I love being a part of this team, being out here on the mat," Sanders said.
So much of his passion of the sport comes from his father, Russ, a former Minnetonka High School assistant and former vice president of the Minnetonka Wave Wrestling Club.
"He instilled me with the grit, always pushing through. There are days when your tired, when you don't want to have to workout, but than I think about my dad, what's he done for our family, and I'm thankful to be where I'm at," Sanders said.
"All the blood, all the sweat, all the money put into this sport, I feel like I owe it to myself, to my family, to succeed. I'm blessed that colleges are again looking at me for next year. I'm really excited about that," he added.