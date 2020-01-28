Chanhassen has seen seven 30-point individual performances in 11 years of the girls basketball program. Current sophomore Callin Hake owns four of those games.
Hake, who this season became the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 points, notched a season-high 32 points in Chanhassen's 75-26 win over Benilde-St. Margaret on Jan. 27.
Hake had contests of 32, 35 an 36 points as a freshman in 2018-19.
Martha Kuderer, Class of 2015, holds the program-record with 37 points. Lauren Shifflett, the program's all-time career leader in points, also had a 30-point game.
Chanhassen put together its most complete 36-minute performance versus Benilde-St. Margaret, outscoring the visiting opponents 40-6 in the second half.
The Storm led 35-20 at the break.
Madi Hicks and Julia Gronholz added 10 points each for Chanhassen, which improved to 3-3 in the Metro West Conference and 8-10 overall.
Chanhassen hosts one-win Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Benilde-St. Margaret 58, Chanhassen 55
For the third consecutive contest, Chanhassen was within one possession late, each time losing by three points in defeats to Chaska, Robbinsdale Cooper and now Benilde-St. Margaret, a 58-55 decision on Jan. 27.
The Storm are 0-5 in the Metro West Conference and 2-14 overall.
A 29-21 deficit at halftime, Chanhassen drew within four at 51-47 on a Vince Manuel lay-in with two minutes remaining. Manuel was one of three Storm players in double figures with 13 points.
Luke Gitzen (14 points) and Ben Giles (12 points) were other top scorers for Chanhassen with Adam Strobel and Austin Boll adding six each.
Dan Ijadimbola was one of nine Red Knights to score, the only one in double figures with 13 points.
Chanhassen is at Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.