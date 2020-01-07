A 56-50 lead off a corner 3-pointer from Luke Gitzen with 4:17 remaining Monday at Buffalo, Chanhassen was outscored 15-2 down the stretch in a 65-58 loss.
The Storm are now 1-9 on the season into Tuesday's road contest at 7:15 p.m. at No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen jumped out to a 20-7 lead, holding an 11-point advantage at halftime at 32-21.
Matt Willert netted 25 of his game-high 28 points in the second half for the Bison including three straight 3-pointers for Buffalo's first lead at 59-56. Willert added an exclamation point slam dunk off a steal to seal the win.
Slam dunk by @matt5willie to cap off tonight’s win. @BHS_BoysHoops pic.twitter.com/o4p2o5mVtq— Robert LaPlante (@laplante71) January 7, 2020
Gitzen ended up with a team-high 20 points for Chanhassen. Vince Manuel added 11 points for the Storm.
HOLY FAMILY 75, DASSEL-COKATO 44
A dominating first 18 minutes, a 40-17 lead at halftime, Holy Family Catholic went on the road at Dassel-Cokato on Jan. 6, winning 75-44.
The Fire are 6-3 overall.
Jake Kirsch was one of four players in double figures for Holy Family Catholic with 13 points. Teammates Seth Thompson (12), Noah Seck (11) and Nick Hendler (10) were other leading scorers followed by David Torborg and Sam McNulty with eight points apiece.
Sanders Asplin was the Chargers' top scorer with 17 points.
Holy Family Catholic opens the Wright County Conference at eight-win Delano on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.