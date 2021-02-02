There are certain parts of a basketball game that don't make it into the box score. Diving on the ground for a loose ball. Tipped passes defensively. Most involve hustle.
And then there's grit plays like the one senior Taylor Laube provided in a 67-66 Chanhassen win over Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 1.
Down a point, Laube stood her ground in the paint, Red Knights' leading scorer Olivia Olson crashing into her. The basket waved off, a fifth foul on Olson, who had amassed a tying career-high of 28 points.
The charge, with 32.8 seconds remaining in regulation, led to a winning 8-foot basket on a offensive rebound from Callin Hake for the one-point win.
Benilde-St. Margaret's final possession saw two missed free throws and a jumper off the iron, a rebound from Chanhassen's Lauren Arnold to preserve the win.
A one-possession contest throughout much of the second half, Arnold kept a possession alive in the final minute, fouled, eventually converting two free throws out of a timeout to draw the Storm within one.
Electing to play for a steal or turnover, Laube came off her defender, stepping up outside the protected area under the basket to create the turnover. Laube added a season-high 10-points for Chanhassen offensively.
Hake scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and five assists with Madi Hicks netting 17 points and five assists for the Storm with Macy Sweester and Ella Brastad finishing with seven and six points. Brastad totaled nine rebounds as well.
Chanhassen (2-4) hosts Wayzata on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Benilde-St. Margaret 68, Chanhassen 54
Charlie Hansen was one of four Benilde-St. Margaret starters in double figures as the host Red Knights outscored Chanhassen 44-24 in the second half in a 68-54 boys basketball final on Feb. 1.
The Storm led 30-24 at halftime.
Sam Best (15 points), Maddox Alipate (13) and Daniel Ijadimbola (13) were also in double figures for the Red Knights.
Chanhassen, which got 13 and 12 points from Ben Giles and Adam Strobel, dropped to 1-5 overall. Austin Boll added eight points as well for the Storm, which do not play until Feb. 9 with Bloomington Jefferson.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Christian 75, Norwood Young America 55
Without top scorer Nate Burke, down 30-29 at halftime, Southwest Christian did what it's done so often during a five-game win streak.
Use balanced scoring, play strong defense and wear teams down in the second half. The result was a 46-25 scoring advantage over the final 18 minutes in a 75-55 home win over Norwood Young America on Feb. 1.
Nine different Stars scored, including a career night from Tyson Sandness with 27 points. Brayden Zimmerman was strong down low, added 13 with guard Jake Berg finishing with seven.
Jake Melsha and Noah Strickfaden led the Central Raiders with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Southwest Christian (5-2), now 4-0 in the Minnesota River Conference, is at fellow unbeaten Mayer Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.