A long bus ride didn't seem to faze Holy Family Catholic at all.
Ten different players scored goals, including four from Maeve Kelly and a hat trick from Maggie Dowling, in a 16-0 girls soccer win at Cannon Falls on Sept. 13.
Katie Buchholz also found the net twice for Holy Family Catholic, which led 10-0 at halftime.
Other goal scorers were Mary Furlong, Katie Rothstein, Kenzie Pavelka, Gabby Legg, Grace Anseth, Katie Anseth, and Izzie Paidosh.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Delano at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
SOCCER: Southwest Christian
Dodging rain drops, Southwest Christian completed a road sweep of Mound-Westonka on Monday, neither the boys or girls teams surrendering a goal in 1-0 and 5-0 wins.
Jake Bettin's second-half goal from Jack Boike proved to be the game-winner for the Stars boys team, which handed the White Hawks its first loss in six matches.
Southwest Christian, in first place in the Wright County Conference at 3-0, got six saves from goaltender Adam Tebbs.
The Stars girls team improved to 6-0 on the season, its third consecutive shutout, fourth overall, in a road win. No scoring was available for Southwest Christian.
Next up for the Stars is a home doubleheader with Watertown-Mayer at 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
GIRLS TENNIS: Southwest Christian 5, Waconia 2
Katelyn Krieflow won her sixth match of the season, a 6-2, 6-0 decision at second singles, in Southwest Christian's non-conference 5-2 win over Waconia on Sept. 13.
Isabelle Buhain pulled out a three-set third singles victory, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, while Ella Ringer (7-5, 7-5) and Yaya Schmidt (6-4, 6-2) were winners at first and fourth singles. Ringer trailed 5-2 in the second set, winning five straight games.
The Stars also received a team point at third doubles from Ava Boen and Issy Bergstrom (6-2, 6-1).
Southwest Christian hosts Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.