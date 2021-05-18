Never say never.
Chanhassen baseball found itself down 9-1 at Benilde-St. Margaret on Monday. After the at-bat in the sixth inning the Storm found itself up 10-9. A remarkable comeback, but one they were unable to hold.
The Red Knights added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 11-10.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Chanhassen (9-6).
Cole Van Holland led the way with three hits with Ryan Maschka and Jared Cook with two each. Chanhassen outhit Benilde-St. Margaret 11-6, the Red Knights aided by 10 walks.
Brenden Radtke (three RBIs) and Mitch Cummins (two RBIs) were other offensive leaders for the Storm.
Matthew Evans hit a home run with four RBIs for Benilde-St. Margaret.
BOYS TENNIS: Southwest Christian 7, Chaska 0
Ryan Hanson won five games in the second set against Southwest Christian's 10-win CJ Velgersdyk in a Chaska loss on the Stars' home courts crosstown.
Max Schmidt (6-1, 6-1), Connor Galloway (6-1, 6-0) and Garrett Lyles (6-0, 6-2) were other singles winners for Southwest Christian.
Grant Atkinson and Tennessee Fossen and Manny Marston and Aidan Trauger each won three games in first-set losses in the second and third doubles positions for Chaska.
Caleb Denney and Bergan Rosdahl (6-0, 6-2), Caleb Vick and Luke Schwen (6-3, 6-0) and TJ Ringer and Sean Johnson (6-3, 6-0) won in doubles for the Stars.