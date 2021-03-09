Will Anderson stood tall on a pair of odd-man rushes in the first period, somehow getting a skate with an extended leg to keep one Delano/Rockford attempt out of the net.
But continued opportunities, many times 2-on-1, sometimes 1- and 2-on-0 breakaways, the Tigers recorded its 10th victory of the 2021 season, a 5-1 decision Monday over Chanhassen in Victoria.
Delano's top line of seniors Tyler Selstad, Adam Brown and Brad Pinoniemi combined for three goals and two assists. Defenseman Jack Keranen added three helpers in the victory.
Chanhassen broke the shutout bid with under seven minutes left in regulation, senior Landon Oldenkamp notching his third goal of the season from Tyler Hanson and Ryan Nicholson.
Anderson was credited with 21 saves, many coming in scoring opportunity situations.
Chanhassen (6-10) concludes the regular season at Hutchinson on Thursday, March 11, and Holy Angels in a Saturday matinee on March 13.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Minnetonka 4, Blake School 2
Senior captain Hanna Baskin scored twice, including a tally at 17 seconds of the third period, in a 4-2 win over Blake School on March 8.
The Bears led 1-0 through one period before the Skippers took a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals from Baskin and Kayley Crawford.
Rory Guilday added a power-play goal with nine seconds left in regulation for the final score.
Brynn Dulac made 27 saves for Minnetonka (11-3-3), which concludes the regular season with Dodge County on Wednesday, March 10, and Gentry Academy on Saturday, March 13.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bloomington Jefferson 59, Minnetonka 52
Bloomington Jefferson likely sealed a top-five seed in Section 2-4A, pulling away in the second half for a 59-52 win over Minnetonka on March 8.
The Jaguars outscored the Skippers 38-30 over the final 18 minutes.
Jeremy Wanguhu was one of three Jefferson scorers in double figures with 16 points. Daniel Freitag and Aidan Atkins also scored 11 points each.
Jalen Cain and Andy Stefonowicz led the way for Minnetonka with 14 and 12 points with Vlad Ciubotaru adding seven points.
Minnetonka (5-11) hosts St. Louis Park and Chanhassen on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13.