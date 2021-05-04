Sydney Schwartz hit a 3-run homer in the third inning at the plate, and struck out 15 batters in allowing one hit in the pitcher's circle in a Chanhassen softball 5-0 win over Benilde-St. Margaret on May 3.
Drew Sustacek and Karina Tollberg each had RBIs as well, while Grace Clausen collected two hits for the Storm.
Chanhassen is 4-1 in the Metro West Conference and 8-2 overall.
Chanhassen hosts Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
BOYS TENNIS: Southwest Christian 4, Delano 3
Doubles teams of Caleb Vick and TJ Ringer and Luke Schwen and Sean Johnson each won in straight sets as Southwest Christian posted another win over a future Wright County Conference team in a 4-3 decision over Delano on May 3.
Vick and Ringer pulled out the first set by a tie-breaker score of 7-5, a 7-6, 6-4 decision for the Stars. Schwen and Johnson were victorious 6-3, 7-5.
CJ Velgersdyk added a 6-0, 6-4 win at first singles, while Garrett Lyles won 6-3, 6-1 at fourth singles for Southwest Christian.
Connor Galloway and the doubles team of Caleb Denney and Bergen Rosdahl each lost in three sets.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 14, Delano 7
A 4-2 lead slipped away, but Holy Family Catholic responded with a six-run fourth inning, scoring multiple runs in four of six at-bats in a 14-7 win over Delano on May 3 in Victoria.
Carver Kasper recorded five RBIs, while Spencer Lewin had two hits and two RBIs and Tyler Pettibone added two RBIs.
Ryan Poppitz improved to 2-0 with a six inning performance that included two strikeouts for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic (5-4) is at Delano for the rematch at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.