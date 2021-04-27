Chase and Blake Eiden and Josh Och combined for a no-hitter in a 6-3 Chanhassen win over St. Louis Park on Monday.
The pitching staff recorded 15 of the 21 outs on strikeouts.
A 2-2 game through one inning, walks leading to Oriole runs, Chanhassen broke open the game with three more runs in the second inning.
Cole Van Holland had two RBIs at the plate with Will Reding adding an RBI-hit.
Chanhassen, winners of three of the last four games, 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Metro West Conference, is at Bloomington Kennedy at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at Red Haddox Field.
BASEBALL: Wayzata 2, Chaska 1
Jaiden Mollett was on top of his game on the mound Monday, but Chaska's offense remained in low gear in a 2-1 defeat to Wayzata, which is undefeated at 6-0 this season.
Mollett, a senior, held the Trojans to just one hit with six strikeouts over six innings.
All three runs came in the third inning. Evan Pittman knocked in the go-ahead run for the Trojans with Nick Argento also adding an RBI.
The Hawks had the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the seventh inning before a line drive found the glove of a Wayzata infielder.
Sam Schlecht and Braxton Greenburg combined on the mound for the three-hit Wayzata win. Henry Bushey and Nola Kemp each had singles for the Hawks, which struck out nine times at the plate.
Chaska hosts Edina at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.
BOYS LACROSSE: Chanhassen 8, Stillwater 4
Chanhassen improved to 4-0 with an 8-4 win over Stillwater on Monday, getting three goals from Brady Grandstaff and two scores from Jackson Smith.
Chanhassen held the Ponies scoreless in the first half, staking themselves to a 4-0 lead. The advantage grew to 7-2 through three quarters.
Tyr Christianson had a career-high four assists, while goaltender Grant Penttinen continued his strong play, stopping 16-of-20 shots on net. Chanhassen is allowing teams just 5.25 goals per game.
Carter Von Holland added a goal and assist, while Tanner Johnson led the defense with three ground ball pick-ups.
Chanhassen is at Mahtomedi at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
BASEBALL: Southwest Christian 9, West Lutheran 3
Max Wiegert collected two hits in his varsity debut as Southwest Christian scored seven runs in the first two innings, winning 9-3 over West Lutheran on April 26 in Plymouth.
Seth Luther and Camden Mellema combined for seven strikeouts over five shutout innings for the Stars.
Cade Wiegert added two RBIs at the plate for Southwest Christian, which is 5-2 into a doubleheader with Sibley East on Thursday, April 29, in Cologne.