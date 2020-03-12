The Minnesota State High School League, relying on information from the Minnesota Department of Health, will limit the number of people at tournaments beginning Friday, March 13, 2020.
This decision will impact state girls basketball semifinals and finals, the state adapted floor hockey tournament, and section boys basketball games.
As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date.
All state and section championship brackets will be played. Consolation and third place games for state girls basketball have been cancelled.
Additionally, the entire state adapted floor hockey tournament has been cancelled.
Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.
John Millea of the MSHSL said each school will submit a designated list of allowed spectators. Each school will be allotted 90 tickets, four per player.
The Friday, March 13, Section 2-4A boys basketball championship between Eden Prairie and Shakopee will be limited in attendance. Fifteen hundred pre-sale tickets were purchased for the game.
Chaska Hawks Broadcast Network has gained rights to livecast the championship game at WatchCHBN.com. Ryan Paul and Eric Kraushar, sports editor of the Chaska Herald and Chanhassen Villager, will have the call.
Jordan boys basketball is also set to play Waseca in the Section 2AA championship at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The game was moved from Minnesota State University-Mankato to New Ulm High School.
It is critical that all attendees at tournaments follow the recommendations regarding personal hygiene and avoidance of contact with anyone who is experiencing respiratory complications or fever.
Any potential attendee who does not feel well, participant or fan, is expected to refrain from attending tournaments.
Schools will receive information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators.
All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue. Fans are encouraged to follow state tournaments through broadcast, streaming and/or social media.
Girls Basketball games will be broadcast on Channel 45TV and via streaming at 45tv.com/prep45. The Adapted Floor Hockey Championship will be broadcast via livestream on prepspotlight.tv.
“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19," MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said. "The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership wit hour venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention.”
Updates will be posted as necessary to the MSHSL website https://legacy.mshsl.org.