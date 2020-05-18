One of Chanhassen High School's original varsity head coaches, Nate Pelowski, announced he is stepping down from the boys basketball position.
Pelowski led the Storm in all 11 seasons, reaching the section final in 2012 where Chanhassen won 23 games. The Storm totaled 17 victories in 2018-19.
"It has been one of my greatest joys building our Storm program into what it has become today. A program that instills the highest qualities in our players, both as athletes and men. I have watched our players grow as students, strong student leaders and contributing citizens, all of which I am extremely proud of. The pride I feel for this program that has gifted me so much joy, lifelong relationships, friendships, family, personal growth, and excellence," Pelowski said.
Pelowski is the son of former Chaska High School state champion coach Dan Pelowski.
He thanked administration, including former athletic director Dick Ungar, for giving him the opportunity in 2009. Pelowski said having Ungar offering him the position to lead the new program was a "day I never forget."
"To my players, both past and present, thank you for bestowing upon me the honor of 'coach.' I was able to live my passion of basketball with you, and I am so honored to have led all of you on your basketball journeys. Your willingness to show up ready to work and improve not only yourself, but your teammates on a daily basis was truly respected. It makes me proud to know you gave it your all, every single day," Pelowski said.
The head coach said he will always be a fan of Chanhassen Basketball and will forever have Storm Pride.