Ian Parzyck takes pride that he was there that first football game for Holy Family Catholic 19 years ago. And he's been there ever since, defensive coordinator for the Fire for many of those years.
Couple that with being a head coach of the Fire track and field program and a Biology teacher in the Victoria high school since 2002, and Parzyck was the perfect choice to lead Holy Family Catholic into a third decade of existence.
"Coach Parzyck's determination and passion for Fire Football are truly unmatched," activities director Nick Tibesar said. "His commitment to the growth and development of Holy Family students -- both academically and athletically -- has been an asset to our school for 19 years. We're looking forward to seeing his passion and leadership transition into his new role as our head football coach."
Parzyck is a long-time Friday-night staple in Victoria, having served as an assistant coach on Fire teams that appeared in seven section championships, and made four trips to state in 2008, 2010 (second place), 2011, and 2012 (second place).
This spring, he combines his passion for teaching and sports with two May Term courses, "Women and Minorities in Sports" and "Fundamentals of Athletic Coaching."
Parzyck officially begins his work as head coach on June 7 with summer conditioning programs and Holy Family's summer football camp.
ERIK WESTRUM IS NEW HOCKEY COACH
Erik Westrum helped keep hockey alive in Richfield as head boys hockey coach in a co-op with Southwest Christian from 2017 to 2021. Now he's moving next door to Victoria to lead the Holy Family Catholic program.
Westrum, the Section 2A coach of the year in 2020, replaces long-time coach Noel Rahn who resigned following the 2021 season.
The son of professional hockey player Pat Westrum, Erik’s playing career began at Apple Valley High School, where he posted a hat trick in the 5-4, five-overtime win over Duluth East in 1996 state hockey semifinals.
Westrum was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 1998 NHL Draft, but remained at the University of Minnesota, where he played for four seasons and earned his bachelor’s degree, and later an MBA, from the Carlson School of Management.
Westrum retired in 2012 after an 11-year professional playing career, which featured stints with the Phoenix Coyote, Minnesota Wild, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He also had an accomplished career in the AHL earning his way into the AHL All-Star Game in 2005-2006 (co-leading scorer and co-MVP) and 2006-2007. He was a member of the 2004 Men’s National Team, where his game winning shootout goal clinched a bronze medal for Team USA.
This past hockey season, Westrum moved into a co-head coach role with Southwest Christian/Richfield with a new addition to his family.
Westrum also currently serves as a Minnesota Hockey High Performance coach and evaluator, and is the Director of Business and Operations at Breakaway Academy, a private school for boys and girls in grades 1-8 with campuses in Eden Prairie, Chaska, and Woodbury.
"I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Erik and his family into the Holy Family community. His experience playing and teaching the game at an extremely high level brings tremendous value to our hockey program, making him an ideal fit to lead us into the future. However, what really sets him apart is his commitment to developing young men and helping them grow in character and in faith. Those traits will be truly invaluable to the program, school, and community moving forward," Tibesar said.
Westrum officially begins his work at Holy Family on June 7 with the summer conditioning and training programs.
- Eric Kraushar