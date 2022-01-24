The Wright County Conference has belonged to Holy Family Catholic boys hockey for the past decade. Dating back to the 2012-13 season, the Fire are 81-4-1 in league play.
They have been conference champions every year except 2014-15.
Newcomer Southwest Christian/Richfield, playing in its first traditional conference set-up, started the 2021-22 season with three league wins.
Changing of the guard?
Holy Family Catholic said not so fast.
Scoreless at the halfway point of the second period, the Fire scored six unanswered goals, shutting out the Stars on Jan. 20 in Richfield.
"When we get a lot of momentum, we're hard to stop," Holy Family Catholic senior captain Nick Blood said.
Kam Hendrickson made 32 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which is 5-0 in the Wright County Conference and 8-11 overall.
The Fire had 54 shots on goal, getting two goals from Parker Osborn, who leads the team in goals (18) and is second to Blood with 30 points.
Blood, a fifth-year varsity skater, had three assists in the win, increasing his point total to 35 with 13 goals.
While early on it was Blood and Osborn, two of a just handful of returning skaters for Holy Family Catholic, producing much of the offense, others have stepped up in a five-game win streak.
Sophomore Mason Fasching has five goals in the last four contests, while freshman Mason Grinnell recently had a three-score, three-assist game against Delano/Rockford. Junior Keyan Schugel has had back-to-back three-assist games, a total of 10 points in the last four contests.
Juniors Ethan Hall and Tommy Agerland and Fasching added third-period tallies in the win over Southwest Christian/Richfield, while sophomore defenseman Hunter Friedrich broke the tie with his first varsity goal.
"It was adjusting to the speed really. Getting the guys fully there mentally and physically. Everyone is really locked in for the end of the season," Blood said.
Holy Family Catholic started the season with an impressive 3-1 win over then top-10 Prior Lake, but lost 10 out of 11 games, falling to 3-11. Five of those losses saw the Fire trail by one goal in the third period or at the finish.
"We definitely faced some adversity, some tough losses, had some steep challenges. We really got some things going with some conference games and really found our confidence. Guys are scoring, we're breaking the puck out well. Just clicking," Blood said.
It has been a year of transition for Holy Family Catholic, with a new head coach in Erik Westrum, previously at Southwest Christian/Richfield. The program saw 11 seniors graduate, others not return. Just five full-time varsity skaters and two goaltenders with a total of six varsity saves back from the 2021 season.
"It's been a great five years. With (former head coach Noel Rahn), we had a bunch of great teams, guys that went on to play in college. We might not have the record we once had, but I see it as my job to build this team up. Show them my leadership, show them what it's like to play for a program that wants to win every season," said Blood, who signed a tender with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League to play juniors next season.
Holy Family Catholic can clinch the Wright County Conference outright on Thursday, Jan. 27 with a win or tie at Delano/Rockford. They'll also face Gentry Academy, Class A No. 1 Hermantown, Blaine, and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on the road before the regular season and home finale against Stillwater.
BUILDING THE PROGRAM UP
Brody Hardacre entered the Southwest Christian/Richfield program as a freshman in 2018, one of 12 underclassmen on the roster. A team playing its first full varsity schedule, and first playoff game.
A total of 16 wins that season playing against smaller programs from Moose Lake and Ely to the north, LaCrescent and Dodge County to the south, and everywhere in between, east and west.
Hardacre was there for the Stars' infancy, and now four years later in its growth. His brother, Mason, was part of the inaugural team in 2016-17.
"The past four years have been incredible. Without a doubt, there have been both ups and downs, and we haven’t necessarily gotten all the outcomes we hoped for, but I’ve made such meaningful friendships and have enjoyed each and every season," Hardacre said.
Hardacre has suited up for every game through four seasons, entering play this week with 85 varsity contests, a total of 31 goals and 55 assists as a defenseman.
Only seven players remain from his freshman class including Truman and Isaac Haugen, Brady Anderson, Rusty Johnson, Joey Michelizzi, and Josh Larson.
"Chemistry is definitely something that private schools lack right off the bat. It takes a few weeks, months, sometimes even years for the team to gel together as well as public schools do," Hardacre said.
"I’m always going remember my buddies and friends from the past four years on this team. Going to the rink every day, although sometimes exhausting, has been so fun because of the guys I get to be there with," he added.
Taking that next step is something everyone in the Southwest Christian/Richfield program talks about.
The 2019-20 team won a playoff game, and took Delano/Rockford to overtime in an upset bid. The Stars won 11 of 17 games last season, losing in the final 14 seconds to Orono in the playoffs.
Southwest Christian/Richfield, ranked in the top-10 early in the season, is 9-7-1 after a 48-save performance from Jannes Kamp in the Holy Family Catholic loss before rebounding for a 4-1 win over New Ulm over the weekend.
In the 11-team Section 2A standings, Minneapolis, Providence Academy and Delano/Rockford lead the way. The Stars lost one-goal games, both by 3-2 scores, to the first two teams.
They will see Delano/Rockford twice over the final month, including a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Jan. 29 on the road.
MORE TO COME
While the final outcome was one-sided, Southwest Christian/Richfield suiting just 14 skaters due to illness, it's clear the Stars and Fire are going to have some heated games in the future.
Blood and Hardacre made sure of that at the final buzzer.
"It was fun. This was our first meeting. Our coach coming from their program. Another private school close to us. We're almost rivals right out of the bat here," Blood said.
"The team will be losing nine seniors after this year, but there will still be instrumental players, like Jared Greiner, Caleb Bendell, and Jannes Kamp, just to name a few, that will continue to contribute and take on those leadership roles," said Hardacre, who plans to attend the University of Minnesota next year. "There are also some talented eighth graders coming next year, which is exciting for the program. I hope to see the program continue to grow and one day become a real contender year in and year out."