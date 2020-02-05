When you think about offensive linemen at Chanhassen High School, the Detroit Lions' 2018 first-round draft pick Frank Ragnow certainly comes to mind.
Nick Moen first remembers Ragnow as his elementary school passing league coach. Now he watches him on Sundays.
"He really aspired me. He certainly is someone to look up to, where he is at," the Chanhassen senior said.
For Moen, his transformation into a Division II football player came in the same place Ragnow became a sought-after talent that power-5 college conference teams wanted, and wanted bad.
"It really came after my junior year. I bulked up, started getting attention from coaches. Before that I didn't really think it was a possibility," Moen said.
He credits strength coach Barret Panning with the guidance.
"I got better by making my body better. I came out of my junior year at 215 and got up to 255. I really stuck to my nutrition. Stuck to what my coaches were saying," Moen, measured at six feet, five inches, said.
Panning made sure to include stretches and flexibility elements into his daily workouts.
A year ago Moen remembers four or five dedicated guys in the weight room. Now he's seeing 20 or so there every day.
"The work my senior class has done really has moved the program forward," he said.
Moen officially signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Feb. 5. He was one of 24 athletes to commit and sign.
Moen wasn't offered until late in the process. After taking an academic tour and attending a football camp last summer, he felt Duluth was the place. By December, though, he was forced to explore other options.
"It really happened all in two weeks. They reached out to me. I took an official visit and they offered. I was looking other places, too, but Duluth was it for me," Moen said.
He said only in recent weeks has it all started to settle in after some nervous times.
Chanhassen teammate Landan Smith announced Feb. 5 he will continue his football career at Dakota State University, a NAIA athletic program in South Dakota.
STATE CHAMPS SIGN
Whoever runs the Owatonna Football Twitter account noticed Feb. 5 a trio of Chaska Hawks moving on to collegiate programs.
"Now you know why our 2018 game with these guys was such a physical knock-down drag out. Studs," the account said.
Members of the Chaska defense that won the school's first Prep Bowl championship in late November, Marcus Holasek (Minnesota-Duluth), Stevo Klotz (Iowa State University), and Max Lommel (Minnesota State, Mankato), signed National Letters of Intent in an afternoon signing at the high school.
Lommel, a two-way linemen, is projected on the defensive side of the ball with the Mavericks. Mankato assistant coach Joe Beschorner called the 6'2", 290-pound Hawk as a "big time state champion who will dominate the line of scrimmage!"
Holasek, a three-year starter at Chaska, played primarily on defense at middle linebacker, but could end up at tight end with his athleticism and size at 6'2" and 225 pounds.
The 6'4", 215-pound Klotz, is a preferred walk-on linebacker with the Cyclones, one of 18 to commit, one of two Minnesotans along with Michael Tweten, receiver from Buffalo High School.
Other Hawks to commit to college programs were Grif Wurtz and Nick Stanger with the University of St. Thomas, and Michael Brown with Wisconsin-River Falls.
BIG DAY FOR THE FIRE
Four Holy Family Catholic senior boys are headed off to college to continue their athletic careers. Well, in a few months.
Football players Mark Roane (St. John's University) and Seth Thompson (Northern Illinois University) were joined by teammate Nick Hendler, who will play basketball at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
Blake Stedronsky, a part of the 2019 state championship Fire golf team, will play at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.