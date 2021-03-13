AJ Hemink of Minnetonka and Ben Scheller of Chanhassen each posted top-half finishes in debuts at the State Nordic Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on March 12.
Hemink, 34th through the Classical session in 11 minutes, 34.7 seconds, finished 36th overall after a Freestyle race of 10:41.3 for a combined time of 22:16.
Hemink, a junior, was the fourth Lake Conference skier across the finish line out of 12 participants.
Scheller was 53rd overall in the Classical race (12:01.9), finishing strong with the 35th-fastest Freestyle time of 10:28.4 to move up to 41st overall of 22:30.3.
The Chanhassen senior was second of three Metro West Conference skiers in the field. League champion Jonathan Clarke of Bloomington Jefferson was eighth overall in 20:44.6.
State champions were Roger Anderson of Robbinsdale Armstrong (20:11.1) with Section 2's Minneapolis Southwest edging Forest Lake 416-413 for the team championship.
Wayzata and Eden Prairie were third and fourth overall with scores of 369 and 359.
STATE DEBUT FOR SKIPPER DUO
Elena Hicks and Maya Mor, sophomores at Minnetonka High School, completed the State Nordic Ski course at Giants Ridge in Biwabik in 77th and 101st places on March 11.
Hicks put up times of 15:27.5 in Classical and 13:28.7 in Freestyle for a combined finish of 28:56.2.
Mor, a top runner for the Minnetonka cross country team last fall, crossed the finish line in 16:03 in Classical and 13:50.7 in Freestyle for a final time of 29:53.7.
Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park repeated as state champion (23:53.4) with Forest Lake gaining the team title over the Scots, 588-556.