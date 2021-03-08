Nick Scheller was always a second-half skier. Brother Ben followed the same path to the State Nordic Ski Meet March 2 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
In 14th place through the two-kilometer classic race, the Chanhassen senior posted the ninth-fastest skate time, moving into the top-10, gaining one of the six individual state qualifiers from Section 2.
Joining Scheller at state are Minnetonka junior AJ Hemink, Edina's Andrew Defor, Metro West Conference champion Jonathan Clarke of Bloomington Jefferson, and Minneapolis Washburn's Nico Alexander and Derek Waddick.
Scheller's overtime time was 21 minutes, 20.3 seconds -- 11:29.5 in classic and 9:50.8 in skate.
Ben joins brother Nick (2019 and 2020) as a State Nordic ski participant.
Chaska/Chanhassen was sixth in the boys standings with 302 points. Junior Cole Donahe was 25th overall (22:55.4) with sophomore Bennett Adams in 28th place (23:03.9). The fourth time came from senior Andrew Dial (24:22.6) in 39th place.
Seniors Justin Roemer (25:08.3) and Sam Wilmot (25:30.8), and seventh grader Finnian Adams (25:59.8) also competed for the Storm Hawks.
Hemink will make his first state debut after placing 11th, edging teammate Austin Hunter, a 2020 state tournament qualifier, by less than eight seconds in 21:22.
Minnetonka was fifth overall in the team standings with 328 points, just three behind Bloomington. Juniors Antonio Muniz and Hari Chidambaram were 24th and 26th for the Skippers in times of 22:54.3 and 22:57.9.
Holy Family Catholic's top finishers were seniors Patrick Ricke (28:40.1), Aidan O'Donnell (28:47.6) and Owen Lund (29:03.3) followed by sophomore Finn Olsen (29:22.6).
Minneapolis Southwest and Eden Prairie were the two team qualifiers with scores of 387 and 363.
The boys Nordic State Meet is Friday, March 12 at 1 p.m. (Classical) and 2:20 p.m. (Freestyle) at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
TWO QUALIFY FOR STATE
Minnetonka will have two Nordic skiers at state in Maya Mor and Elena Hicks. The sophomores were 11th and 14th overall, gaining two of the six individual spots to state from Section 2.
Mor was eighth through the classic race with Hicks in 14th. Mor crossed the 4K finish line in 30:56.3 with Hicks claiming the final spot to state in 31:30.
Minnetonka was fourth overall with 334 points, six behind Edina. Freshman Nina Fedje was the third Skipper, finishing in 32:51.7 followed by senior Eleanor Dolan in 33:08.3.
Chaska/Chanhassen, with three of its top finishers from the senior class, were sixth overall with a score of 308. Ellen Adams missed the state cut by one position, or roughly 56 seconds. The Chaska senior posted an overall time of 32:26.3 for 17th place.
Teammates Isabella Roemer (32:55.5), senior Meghan Pierson (33:14) and senior Anika Sather (33:37), all of Chanhassen High School, were 23rd, 26th and 30th overall.
Madeline Hauck (35:33.6) and freshmen Marissa Long (35:36.7) and Kathryn Hauck (38:37.5) rounded out the varsity squad for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Holy Family Catholic had four skiers compete in Callie Lizak (40:11.7), Keenan Olsen (44:04.8), Kenzie Pavelka (46:15), and Melanie Stewart-Hester (46:33.7).
The girls Nordic State Meet is Thursday, March 11 at 1 p.m. (Classical) and 2:20 p.m. (Freestyle) at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.