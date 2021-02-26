With five skiers in the top 15, Chaska/Chanhassen rallied from a 10-point deficit through Tuesday's freestyle portion, edging Bloomington by a single point in the girls standings for second place in the Metro West Conference Nordic Ski Championships.
The classical race was held Thursday, Feb. 25 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
The biggest gainer for the Storm Hawks was freshman Marissa Long, who moved up 11 positions to 15th place, helping secure the runner-up finish to team champion St. Louis Park.
The Orioles, with five of the first six skiers across the finish line, won the team title with 287 points. Chaska/Chanhassen was next at 250 with Bloomington with 249.
Chaska senior Ellen Adams was the top finisher for the Storm Hawks in seventh place, a combined two-day time of 34:01.6. Chanhassen senior teammates Meghan Pierson and Anika Sather were ninth and 11th in times of 34:44 and 35:34. Junior Izzy Roemer was 13th overall in 36:38.7.
Along with the four all-conference finishes, honorable mention skiers were Maddie and Kate Hauck, and Zoe Erpelding.
Chanhassen senior Ben Scheller, second through freestyle, held on to the runner-up spot behind Jonathan Clarke of Bloomington, combining for a two-day time of 27:36.1.
Chaska/Chanhassen was third in the boys standings with 256 points. Bloomington (275) and St. Louis Park (260) were ahead of the Storm Hawks in the standings.
Joining Scheller were top-10 finishers Bennett Adams and Cole Donahe in seventh and 10th places in times of 28:09.6 and 29:11.8. Chanhassen senior Justin Roemer (29:50.3) in 14th place and senior Andrew Dial (30:13.2) in 16th place were also all-conference.
Senior Sam Wilmot was all-conference honorable mention in 20th place in 31:22.5.
The Section 2 Meet at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis is Tuesday, March 2.
LAKE CONFERENCE
Austin Hunter and AJ Hemink finished fourth and fifth overall, two of four Minnetonka skiers in the top 10, at the Lake Conference Nordic Ski Championships at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington on Feb. 25.
Eden Prairie was the boys champion with 550 points followed by Minnetonka (537), Wayzata (525), Edina (438), and Hopkins (410).
Hunter, a state qualifier in 2020, posted the fourth-fastest freestyle time of 10:27.6, combining for a time of 22:45.8. Hemink was fourth in classical (12:01.4) and fifth overall (22:50.5).
Antonio Muniz (23:41.3) and Hari Chidambaram (23:44.1) were ninth and 10th for Minnetonka.
Sophomores Elena Hicks and Maya Mor led the Skipper girls in all-conference positions of 11th and 12th places. Their times were 26:45.8 and 26:55.5.
Minnetonka was fourth overall with 486 points. Wayzata edged Eden Prairie 536-532 with Hopkins in third at 493 and Edina with 469 points.
Emmarie Raby added an 18th-place combined time of 27:21.5.
The Section 2 Meet at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis is Tuesday, March 2.