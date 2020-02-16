Nick Scheller is used to running from the front in cross country and track. On skis, the Chanhassen senior loves the chase.
Rallying up the standings in afternoon races at the Metro West Conference Championships and Section 2 meets, Scheller did the same in the State Nordic Championships Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
In 72nd place through the early afternoon 5K freestyle race, a time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds, Scheller moved up 11 spots in the second race, the classic pursuit, finishing 61st overall.
His second race was clocked in at 15 minutes, 47. 1 seconds, a full 71 seconds faster than his 2019 performance in the classic event.
Scheller's total time of 31:40.4 was faster than his junior time of 32:34 and sophomore state time of 32:29.
Entering his final high school season on the track, Scheller has qualified for five cross country state meets, three Nordic state meets, and two track state podium finishes.
Minnetonka's Austin Hunter, making his state debut in Nordic, finished 66th overall, remaining in the same position from the first to second race.
His times were clocked in at 15:47 in freestyle and 15:59.8 in classic for a total time of 31 minutes, 46.8 seconds for the Skipper junior.