After a sustaining 4-0 home ice loss to Chanhassen Dec. 6, Chaska head coach Matt Cooke had a short message for his team: the sun is going to come up the next day.
The Hawks had not lost to the Storm in 13 meetings heading into the game, and the second-year head coach said he thought the Hawks took a step back based on the way the team played against Chanhassen. But Cooke also wanted to relay to the team that they are going to have more chances to improve as the season continues.
“That’s the benefit of being a part of a team and having a whole season to work on something,” Cooke said.
With plenty of talent for the Hawks gone from a season ago, Chaska is 1-4 early in the winter with a relatively young and inexperienced roster compared to last season. Cooke said it is a blessing for the program to have top-level players who leave, though it simultaneously poses challenges in years to follow.
“We were an older team, so we had nine seniors on varsity. This year our top 10 scorers have either graduated or moved onto the next level above, which is a great thing for our program that we develop kids but it presents other challenges in that we’re a much younger team this year,” Cooke said.
Last season, the Hawks won seven of their first eight games, a feat that Cooke pointed to that propelled the team to a successful season capped off with a Metro West Conference championship and a run to the section 2AA championship before falling to Prior Lake 7-4. This season has not started quite the same, but Cooke wants the players to continue to learn from mistakes made on the ice.
“This year I think it’s going to take a little more patience. A little more teaching that needs to go on, a little more coaching, allowing them to find their way within some sort of structure and for most of these kids they’ve never had a structure before,” Cooke said.
“I truly haven’t put numbers or statistics together, I just want to keep getting better game after game after game,” he added.
Senior captains Blake Markwell, Ty Broten, Nathan Hinze and Luke Iverson are players who Cooke said need to lead the way after playing varsity minutes last year. Chaska also has a group of juniors who played on the junior varsity last year and now have stepped in early in 2022-23 and played a regular role.
Some other contributors for the Hawks include four underclassmen in sophomore Ty Smith and freshmen Tristin Wassengeso, Ryan Jirele and Zach Markwell. Cooke knows it will take time for the younger players to grow and gain experience.
“It’s not going to come without some growing pains. They’re going to have to find their way, they’re going to have to learn how to compete with 18 year-olds because at the end of the day that’s who we’re playing against,” Cooke said.
Heading into the year and as the first few games have been played, Cooke knows some might be underestimating the Hawks, but he enjoys the idea of being an underdog.
“I kind of enjoy that position and a lot of people look at us like ‘Oh, they’re top 10 scorers from last year are gone. They’re not going to be very good.’ And I look forward to proving people wrong,” Cooke said.
Results
After the loss to Chanhassen, Chaska fell 4-1 Dec. 8 at Buffalo. Wassengeso scored the lone goal for the Hawks, assisted by Hinze, while junior Logan Hutchings had 26 saves on 30 shots on goal. Chaska travels to take on St. Thomas Academy Dec. 15.