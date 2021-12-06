Tyrique Williams had quite the memorable moment at Saturday's Minnesota High School Football Showcase. The Chanhassen senior intercepted a pass, returning the ball 55 yards for a defensive touchdown.
Pick 6!!! @Tj23Williams #EARNIT #StormDNA @ISD112 #wolfpack pic.twitter.com/kC3XLUMFPO— Storm Football (@chanstormfb) December 4, 2021
Williams was named the defensive most valuable player of the all-star game as the points were the deciding factor in a South victory over the North team.
The Dec. 4 game at U.S. Bank Stadium was the 49th annual Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Football Game, which showcases outstanding senior players from the 2021 Minnesota high school football season.
Players and coaches representing 83 schools and 40 Sub-Districts will participate in this year’s game. They were selected by members of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
"What a blessing and experience," Williams said on Twitter.
Williams was the fifth Storm football player to compete in the all-star game. Previous Chanhassen players were Maverick Edmunds (2012), Grant Aplin (2014), Alex Spillum (2016), and Cade Plath (2018).