When Karen Schenk moved with her husband, John, from Hibbing to Victoria nine years ago, she was nervous. Their children had moved out of the house, and they left the social community they made and were accustomed to up north.
But what made the move easier for Schenk was the sport of pickleball. Pickleball is growing quickly throughout the southwest metro area, with new courts and facilities being built and more than 800 members belonging to the Twin Cities Pickleball Club. And while some choose to play competitively, many play for the community that comes with the pastime.
“It absolutely made the move easier,” Schenk said. “I’ve made tremendous friendships on the court, and they are a joy to play with. But they are also in my life as very good friends.”
Schenk started pickleball a year after moving to Victoria and has continued playing regularly between her homes in Minnesota and Florida. She previously competed in tournaments but has decided she enjoys the camaraderie more. Because of that, she started teaching pickleball classes in Minnesota to help spread her love for the game.
“I was definitely nervous about getting into teaching. Speaking in front of a group terrifies me, so it didn’t come naturally,” Schenk said. “But I love the sport and it’s really fun to teach people because you can see them get better really quickly. It’s nice to be a part of that.”
Schenk began her journey teaching pickleball by going through a certification process in 2019. She started teaching group classes in Victoria in the fall of 2021 and just began teaching in Waconia this past spring. The types of classes she has taught include beginner classes, as well as skills and drills courses for more experienced players. Schenk even gets help teaching classes from her husband and some friends she plays with, like Jeanette June.
June had a similar interest as Schenk in terms of getting to know more people in the community. When June’s husband, Walter, passed away, she knew she wanted to partake in an activity that would get her out of the house and help her continue to be social.
In 2011, she was walking around Eden Prairie and came across multiple people playing what almost looked like tennis but with a different ball and some paddles. June stopped and asked if she could watch them play, and she received an answer that at first caught her off guard but ultimately influenced her life in a meaningful way.
“They said ‘No, you can’t watch,’” June said. “They told me ‘Get your tennis shoes on. You’re playing.'”
That one interaction has led to many different events in June’s life during the past 11 years: dinners with friends from the court, a trip to Kansas City, Missouri, for a pickleball festival and even a meeting with locals to play for a few hours during her trip to London, England.
As a retired teacher, June helps run introductory classes in Victoria that can be a precursor to a skills and drills class Schenk might teach and enjoys seeing how it is a sport for anyone no matter the age.
“The people were so nice to me when I started I wanted to do the same thing and pay it forward,” June said.
She volunteered for a national pickleball tournament in Naples, Florida, where she saw the wide age range of players on full display, as the youngest participant was nine-years-old and the oldest was 90.
Schenk and June play in a variety of places around the community. One of the locations, the Chanhassen Recreation Center, has six outdoor courts that are filled with four people on each court and others on the sidelines waiting to rotate in for the next game. They both plan to continue playing the ‘addicting’ sport with the community they have come to know and love.
“It almost has a culture of its own,” Schenk said. “I didn’t know many of these people before and now I would call them if I needed help with a flat tire or something.”