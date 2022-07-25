The amateur baseball regular season is winding down, and playoffs for various teams in the area are right around the corner.
With the playoffs beginning with a play-in game July 29 and the first round starting July 31 for area teams, here is a look at three of the teams from section 3B.
Chaska is ranked right in front of Chanhassen at fourth in the Class B rankings. The Cubs sit atop Section 3B with an overall record of 25-7 and section record of 13-2 as of July 25.
The Cubs continued their solid play from the month of June into July. Chaska went 11-2 in June and is 8-3 in July not including the final game of the regular season against Burnsville. Home-field advantage has also been a significant element for Chaska. As of July 25, the Cubs had a 15-7 record at Athletic Park and will have home field throughout the section playoffs as the top seed.
Chaska has also proven it can be a formidable opponent, even against the four-time defending state champions. To date, the Cubs are the only team to beat Chanhassen twice during the 2022 season.
Chanhassen was ranked fifth in the July 20 version of the Class B rankings, falling three spots from the previous rankings after losing 1-0 to Moorhead and 7-0 to Cold Spring. However, the bats heated up for the Red Birds the following week. As of July 25, the Red Birds rebounded from a three-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak in which they have outscored opponents 40-7 during that stretch.
Chanhassen is not as dominant as they have been in the past. However, the Red Birds’ recent history should be helpful come postseason play, as they have championship pedigree from their four consecutive Class B titles. With a record of 19-8 overall and 10-4 in the River Valley League, Chanhassen looks to be competitive again and make a push for the state tournament.
While Chaska and Chanhassen were in the Class B rankings, Victoria was on the outside looking in at the top ten. The Vics did receive votes, however, during the July 20 rankings with a regular season record of 14-10. Victoria is 8-6 in section 3B.
Victoria has picked up steam in the final month of the season, going 6-2, not including the team’s final game of the regular season where they will face Excelsior. The Vics scored at least five runs in four of those games and even beat Chaska 8-5 on the road July 17.
Carter Schmidt and Trey Cavello are two players who have been leading the Vics at the plate. Both Schmidt and Cavello have at least 25 hits and a batting average of .300 or better.
Section 3B will have four state tournament bids. Chaska and Chanhassen look to be two of the favorites to receive a bid to the state tournament, being the top two teams in the section standings heading into postseason play. Victoria is right on the edge of the top four in the section, currently tied with Eagan with an 8-6 record in the section.