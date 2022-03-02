Brayden Slavik steadily was dropping time in distance freestyle events over his sophomore and junior seasons. Enough so to qualify for the state meet in 2021 where he was 14th overall in the 500-yard freestyle.
Swimming behind the likes of Luke Ridler, Reese Hodgins and Callen Zemek in recent years, all collegiate swimmers now, Slavik, originally a breaststroker, is now front-and-center in the line-up as a senior for Chaska/Chanhassen. And he was at the front in the 500 freestyle finals at the Section 2AA Meet in Eden Prairie on Feb. 25.
Slavik set a pool record at the Eden Prairie Community Center, a time of 4:40.21, part of 10 qualifying swims for the Storm Hawks to state. He was also third in the 200-yard freestyle, under the state qualifying standard with a time of 1:44.48, a personal-best time.
“It’s definitely the highlight of my swimming career,” said Slavik of the pool record. “I was super excited. Smiles were forced out. There wasn’t anyway to hold them in.”
Slavik, an open enroll student from Green Isle, who grew up attending Cologne Academy, has been swimming club for many years at WEST Express in Chaska. He joined the sport looking for activity, jumping in the pool at a younger age with his sister, Madison, who swims at the College at St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
After training with a number of state champion swimmers over the years in the Chaska/Chanhassen program, that pedigree showed in a section meet featuring the likes of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, and Prior Lake swimmers.
Needing a fast anchor, coming off the grueling 500, Slavik’s split of 22.25 seconds shaved enough time from the preliminaries to advance the Storm Hawks’ senior quartet of AJ Dehnke, Andrew Pana and Miguel Francois to state with a time of 1:29.17. Francois had the fastest split, 21.96 seconds.
“That was probably the most intense 50 yards ever. The three seniors ahead of me expected me to get it done,” Slavik said.
Slavik and Francois were joined by sophomore Casey Bretz and junior Lucas Becker in a state-qualifying third-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Becker’s anchor split of 46.75 moved the Storm Hawks past Prior Lake into the top-three.
Both Slavik and Becker will compete in four events at the state meet on March 4-5.
“It definitely was nerve wracking,” said Slavik of the section finals, “but when I got in the water, the whole environment we were in, I stopped thinking and just swam. I think as a senior, there’s even more pressure. I try to think about the younger guys. I was in their shoes once. Two years ago, I wouldn’t have seen myself up with the top guys in state.”
Slavik said the move to distance events was a change he balked at first, but the times don’t lie and WEST Express coach Heidi Miler saw a trend that sent him down the path. Chaska/Chanhassen coach Joe Mau and staff have honed his skills, helping get the most out of him.
“I’m still trying to break one of our teams records set by Luke Ridler, so there’s more to do,” Slavik said.
Becker continued to excel this season, qualifying for state in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke where he was 10th last season as a sophomore. His time of 51.83 was second-fastest to Eden Prairie’s Luke Logue, who set a pool record in his home water.
Becker was one of four state qualifiers in the 50-yard sprint, a Section 2AA champion in 21.43 seconds. He enters state with the fourth-fastest time, just one tenth of a second behind top seed Rohan D’Souza Larson of Edina.
“He’s so crazy fun to watch,” Slavik said of Becker. “That bottom relay, he is such a strong swimmer and he showed. Getting a (split of 46 seconds) as a junior, so impressive. Even in practice, he trains really hard. He’s earned his success.”
Becker, Dehnke, junior William Currie, and Bretz opened the Section 2AA meet with a third-place qualifying time of 1:36.40.
The final three swimmers from the relay will also compete individually for the first time at state.
Currie, out of the consolation heat of the 100-yard butterfly race, posted a time of 52.75 seconds, one hundredth of a second under the state cut, for ninth place.
Bretz put together all four strokes to hit the wall in a personal-best time of 1:57.01 for fifth place in the 200 individual medley.
Dehnke had a time of 59.11 seconds, seven one-hundredths of a second to spare, for a state-qualifying third-place effort in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Other top finishes from seniors came from Francois (22.48/49.12) and Pana (23.21/49.87) in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, while Dehnke was on the podium in the 100 freestyle in eighth place in 48.43.
Chaska/Chanhassen will have divers at state for the first time in program history — dating back to the first co-op season in 2009-10. Junior Brian Gilbertson and freshman Adam Wilson were second and fourth overall. Teammate Micah Brecht, just an eighth grader, was fifth overall with a score of 256.60.
Gilbertson set a Chanhassen record with 322.25 points, besting the record of Jack Getty in 2012 (306.80). Wilson’s score was 282.20.
“When we got the news, we were in the shock. Both Brian and Adam to state. It really got us excited for the swimming finals,” Slavik said.
The State Diving preliminaries are on Thursday, March 3, with the top-16 scores through eight dives advancing to the finals on Saturday, March 5.
Swimming preliminaries are Friday, March 4, with the top-16 times moving forward to the Saturday finals at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Meet time on all three days is set for 6 p.m.
FIRST TIME TO ST. PAUL
Michael Gillette got a taste of state as a seventh-grader, advancing to a preliminary round between Section 5AAA and 6AAA wrestlers, placing third behind two top-ranked opponents.
Back to the traditional post-season schedule in 2022, Chaska/Chanhassen’s Gillette will experience the real thing in 2022. A trip to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The top seed in the 132-pound bracket, the eighth-grader had no trouble winning the Section 6AAA title, scoring a 13-1 major decision and 50-second fall to advance to the finals where he beat Tiago Bertoldo-Zwicky of Minneapolis Washburn, 11-3.
Gillette (30-13) will open state against Apple Valley sophomore Jayden Haueter (37-7) shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, March 4.
Chaska/Chanhassen had eight wrestlers stand on the podium at the Section 6AA Tournament with Stephen Dragos (33-10), Josh Schmidt (12-18) and Russell Gillette (39-12) all placing third.
Dragos lost to Waconia’s Carter Katherman by a 9-0 score in the semifinals at 106 pounds.
Schmidt won twice in wrestlebacks, gaining a true-second opportunity, dropping a 9-1 decision to Shakopee’s Kyle Linville.
Russell Gillette, team leader in wins this season, came up short, a 4-0 decision to Waconia’s Bradee Dwinell in the 145-pound semifinals. He beat Minnetonka’s Diego Pitt for the second time in two weeks, a 5-1 score, to place third.
Ben Pierce and Prentiss Derrick were both fourth overall, while Dylan Austad and Carson Turner finished in fifth place. Pierce, who had 16 wins this season, had a first-period pin and technical fall in the section tournament.
Derrick beat 30-match winner Gavin Falk of Edina by pin in the opening round at heavyweight.
Austad, the lone senior for Chaska/Chanhassen in the tournament, the only upperclassmen as well, won his final match in a 79-second pin.
SO CLOSE ONCE AGAIN
Nothing about the two regular season meetings with Chanhassen and Chaska boys hockey said the first-ever Section 2AA match-up between the two district rivals would be easy.
The Hawks held off a third-period rally in the first game, a 3-2 final. It was a 4-2 score in the second game, a pair of early-period scores the difference.
Chanhassen, with 19 regular-season wins, one shy of the program record set in 2011-12, took the first lead in the Feb. 24 contest, but a pair of Zach Seltun goals led Chaska to a 3-2 final.
Gavin Uhlenkamp’s goal with the goaltender pulled for the Storm drew Chanhassen within one late. The Storm had 15 shots over the final two periods after being held to four in the game’s opening 17 minutes.
Jake Risch put Chanhassen ahead 1-0 on a power-play goal in the second period.
Sean Gates made 24 saves for the Storm, which are still searching for their first Class AA playoff win.
Chaska went on to beat Minnetonka 3-2 in overtime in the semifinals on Saturday in Edina. Tanner Bruender’s wrister from inside the line got past Skippers goaltender Kaiser Nelson for the winner.
Minnetonka led 2-0 in the second period on a power-play goal from Hagen Burrows and an unassisted tally from Ashton Schultz.
It is the second Section 2AA championship game appearance in three years for the Hawks, which are looking to qualify for their first state tournament. They will face Prior Lake, who beat top seed Eden Prairie 4-2, in the March 2 final.