Three months of the girls basketball season has come and gone, but the postseason is soon approaching with area teams looking to contend once again. Here’s a look at how Chaska, Chanhassen, Holy Family and Southwest Christian look heading into the section tournament.
Chaska
The regular season could not have gone much better for the Hawks, as they are closing in on their fourth consecutive Metro West Conference crown along with sustaining only one loss.
Currently ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 4A, Chaska (23-1) has won 18 straight games after falling to St. Michael-Albertville on Dec. 16. With their up-tempo pace, the Hawks average 74 points per game while allowing only 51.9 to opponents.
At 21.5, senior Kennedy Sanders is averaging the most points per game in her high school career as the primary offensive threat for the Hawks. Fellow seniors Anna Lenzen and Ashley Schuelke, however, give Chaska plenty of offensive production at 12.7 and 9.3 points per game, respectively. Sophomore Ella Keenan and senior Kylie Silus also provide scoring on the inside from the forward position.
With their dominance throughout the season, it is almost a certainty the Hawks will be the top seed in section 2AAAA. Chaska is 6-0 against section opponents, beating Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Prior Lake, Chanhassen twice and Waconia with the regular season finale at Waconia Feb. 24.
Chaska is looking for its first state tournament appearance since winning the state championship in 2020-21. The Hawks had a first-round bye in the section 2AAAA tournament last season, but were upset by No. 4 seed Shakopee in the semifinal. With eight teams in the section bracket this year, there will not be a first-round bye for the top seed this year.
Chanhassen
After a 1-7 start to the season, Chanhassen has rebounded to 9-13. The Storm have been competitive in the Metro West Conference at 6-6, good for fourth in the standings and now look to bring that competitiveness into the postseason.
During the seven-game losing skid, Chanhassen played top-level competition that included the likes of Lakeville South, Rogers, Class 4A No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville and Class 3A No. 7 Holy Angels. The Storm have had two separate four-game winning streaks before falling to Bloomington Jefferson and Orono in two close conference matchups, along with a rivalry matchup loss to the Hawks.
The Storm recently had two four-game win streaks but fell in close conference matchups to Bloomington Jefferson and Orono. The Storm averaged 54.9 points per game while allowing 59.1 to opponents.
Junior Lauren Arnold is team leader in points with 17 points per game and has had seven games with 20 or more points. Juniors Madeline Ziembiec and Avery Sustacek are two other players who averaged about eight points per game.
Chanhassen was the No. 5 seed in last year’s tournament and also lost to eventual section champion Shakopee in the first round of the playoffs. The Storm have not won a section playoff game since the 2015 tournament, beating Burnsville 72-47 in the first round.
With a 3-4 record against section foes, Chanhassen is currently slated as the No. 6 seed of the tournament. If the standings hold, the Storm would play Minnetonka in the first round of the tournament.
Other section 2AAAA teams include Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Edina and Waconia. The Eagles are currently ranked No. 7 in Class 4A at 16-9 overall. The Skippers are 14-9 overall and spent much of the season in the rankings. Prior Lake (14-8) will likely be the No. 4 seed in the section, while Shakopee is currently 10-14 but comes in as the defending section champion.
Holy Family
Currently sitting at 10-14 overall, Holy Family has been battling to get back to the .500 mark throughout the season and hoping to make another push in the section tournament.
After a 25-5 season last year, the Fire have had a tough regular season schedule, losing to eight ranked teams ranging from Class 2A to 4A. The team has a 3-5 record in February but is looking to end the season on a high note against section opponent Maranatha Christian Academy and conference foe Delano.
The Fire currently have two players on the roster committed to playing basketball at the Division I level in junior Jocelyn Land and senior Sophi Hall. Land leads the team with 24.3 points per game while Hall averages 14.8.
Of the 16 teams in section 5AA, only four have winning records. Despite the fifth-best overall record in the section, Holy Family is currently ranked as the second-best team in the section, according to Minnesota-Scores.net.
Providence Academy (21-2) will be the likely No. 1 seed as the Lions are the No. 1 team in Class 2A. Holy Family was No. 2 seed in last season’s section tournament and fell to Providence Academy in the section 5AA championship.
Southwest Christian
The Stars had success early on, bumps in the middle and are now coming into form at the end of the season with a 16-8 record overall.
Southwest Christian came into the season looking to sneak up on opponents, which carried the team to a 9-0 start. January brought a tough stretch for the Stars, however, with a 4-6 record during the month. Heading into the home stretch, they have won three straight games with two remaining in the regular season.
Senior Chloe Brunsberg leads the Stars with 14.6 points per game while sophomore Aubrey Burkhart is close behind at 11.6. Brunsberg also averages 7.2 rebounds per game.
Sitting in section 2AA North division, the Stars currently have the third-best record in the eight-team division. Only two other teams have a winning record along with Southwest Christian, and the Stars took care of business against both. Glencoe-Silver Lake (18-6) has the best record, but the Stars beat the Panthers 53-41 Dec. 16. Norwood Young America is currently No. 3 at 16-7, but fell to the Stars 64-55 Feb. 13. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (23-1) is the No. 1 seed in the section 2AA South division.
The Stars have a 1-3 record against ranked opponents but are 3-0 against section opponents. The last time they made the section championship was in the section 5AA tournament during the 2020-21 season.