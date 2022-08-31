Putting together the pieces of the puzzle will be the name of the game for Chanhassen girls tennis team during the 2022 season.
After graduating some top seniors from last year’s squad, head coach Jim Mason sees a good amount of depth on the varsity roster this season with six players returning. However, players are now expected to step up into larger roles for the team to compete in the Metro West conference and in Section 2AA.
“There’s going to be a lot of question marks,” Mason said. “We lost two singles players in the top four, half of the top doubles team, all of the number two doubles team and half of the number four doubles team in our lineup.”
Mason expected to have a general idea of who would play in the singles and doubles positions in the lineup either by the end of the first week or beginning of the second week of practice. He also does not expect many surprises after seeing players train at summer camps in the offseason.
But that does not mean the lineup will be set in stone for the remainder of the season. If a player at the top of the singles lineup is falling in matches against opponents while other singles players are improving, the two might face off to determine the higher seeded player moving forward.
One of the players who spent some time as the team’s top singles player is junior and captain Tegan Gauerke. While Gauerke is not certain where she will be in the lineup this year with singles or doubles, she plans to use last year’s opportunity to help her improve this season.
“I played a lot of tough opponents and it was a good experience,” Gauerke said. “If that's where I’ll play this year, it’s definitely good for me. I learned how to manage pressure and tough opponents and help myself not get in my head.”
Senior and captain Lexy Kakacek has goals to play well on the court and focus on the moment during the match rather than think ahead to the possible outcome. In Kakacek’s final season with the team, she also hopes to continue the culture the Storm tennis team has to offer. She remembers a time when she was an eighth grader nervous to join the team only to be welcomed with open arms.
“I want to have this be a welcoming and easy place to feel safe in,” Kakacek said. “There’s a lot of new girls this year, so I want to make them feel good while playing tennis on the team.”
Other members of the varsity roster include Lily Christensen, Katelyn Colleran, Allie Giroux, Ashley Lane, Erin Logan, Aria McNeely, Kailee Moger, Samantha Spiteri, Josie Tregembo and Keagan Van Asten.
“It’s bittersweet to look back on because I love it so much, it's fun to be around all the girls,” Kakacek said. “Knowing it’s my last season is a bit heartbreaking because I won’t be able to play with the same girls and coaches.”
One of the favorite memories for Gauerke, Kakacek and other players is an annual tournament in St. James the team attends. The players have competed in three matches a day at times, but Kakacek and Gauerke see it as a great team bonding experience.
The St. James tournament is the first form of competition on the schedule for the Storm this season on Aug. 26. Chanhassen’s first home match will be Aug 29 at 4:15 p.m. against Southwest Christian.
“Tennis is a wonderful sport you can play for a long time, it can teach you a lot of life lessons,” Gauerke said. “It's a great sport and I'm looking forward to this season.”